Triad: Theatre opens auditions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., is holding “mega auditions” on June 24 at 8 a.m. for its fall 2017 productions.

The three productions are: “Pricilla: Queen of the Desert, The Musical” (October), “Becky’s New Car” (November) and “Welcome to Virginia” (December). “Virginia” marks the world premiere of the new musical by WXII’s Cameron Kent.

Throughout the day, hopefuls will sing, dance and read for a variety of parts, if applicable to the parts being cast. “Becky’s” is not a musical and may not require one to dance during the day’s process.

Information on show dates and parts, as well as audition sign-ups are available online.

Additional call backs will be held on June 25 if needed and cast lists will be posted on July 2.

info: wstheatrealliance.org.

