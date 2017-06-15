South Carolina: Club Night, Pride Event

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Blu Martini Bar & Nightclub has teamed up with Upstate Pride SC to host aits Pride & Out night.

Club starts community programming

GREENVILLE, S.C. — In collaboration with Upstate Pride SC and Takeover Upstate, Blu Martini Bar & Nightclub, 1 College St., is now dedicating Wednesday nights to its LGBTQ patrons with its Pride & Out event series from 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

“Not everyone in the Pride community is a night owl or a bar hopper or a dancer, and that’s usually what LGBT-exclusive spaces are,” Upstate Pride SC Board Member Nicole Rodzen said. “We want to change that with Pride & Out. Activities start when the club doors open at 8 and last about two hours. Then the dance floor opens up. This way, we hope everyone can enjoy themselves.”

Participants can enjoy drink specials, DJs and more. Programming will vary from week to week. Clubgoers can expect to see anything from speed dating and networking to karaoke and comedy nights.

“Blu is very open to diversity and always has been,” bar owner Omar Naji said. “There are very few LGBT spaces in Greenville, and we want to fill that void.”

The kick-off event on June 7 was a rainbow-themed celebration.

“Blu is thrilled to partner with Upstate Pride SC and Takeover Upstate,” Naji said. “I hope more businesses will start showing their support for the LGBT community. Proud & Out is as much about giving people something to do as it is creating an accepting culture in Greenville.”

Admission is free.

info: upstatepridesc.org. bit.ly/2r8eHDs.

Pride weekend activities revealed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The 2017 Grand Strand Pride celebration will be held from Aug. 24-27 at various locations, the organizers shared.

On Aug. 24, 6 p.m., participants can enjoy a game of Pelicans baseball with Myrtle Beach hosting Kinston, N.C. in nine-inning play. Along with the game, have fun at Picnic at the Park and Thirsty Thursday.

The following day, meet with friends at the Grand Strand Pride Friday Happy Hour at 6 p.m. and an after party at 10 p.m. at locations to be announced at a later date.

The Grand Strand Pride Business Expo and Gala will take place on Aug. 26 in the ballroom at the Marina Inn at Grand Dunes during the day. A free cash bar Expo happy hour takes place afterward at 4 p.m. At 7 p.m., the event’s Gala will occur with dinner, live band, dancing and more. Keynote speaker will be Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court marriage equality case. Tickets are $60 and are available online.

A Wrap-Up Sunday Brunch and sacred reflection will round out the celebration from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at a location to be determined which was not available at press time.

Expo exhibition packages are still being accepted. Sponsorship includes membership in the Coastal Business Guild through September 2018.

info: grandstrandpride.com.

