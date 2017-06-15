Regional: Diversity meetings planned

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Diversity Council is holding two Best Practices meetings.

RALEIGH/DURHAM, N.C. — The National Diversity Council Carolinas will hold its 2017 diversity best practices meeting on July 12, 8:30 a.m., at Rho, Inc., 6330 Quadrangle Dr., Chapel Hill, N.C.

Speakers include Bucky Fairfax, senior vice president of strategic talent management at RTI International, and Kiwanda Stansbury, director of inclusion and diversity at Advance Auto Parts.

The meeting promotes the importance of diversity and inclusion efforts in the workplace.

Presenters will discuss the diversity and inclusion programs that they have implemented within their organizations: those that have been successful and those which have faced challenges and obstacles, and more.

On the following day, 8:30 a.m., the organization takes its meeting to Charlotte, N.C.’s Embassy Suites, Charlotte-Concord/Golf Resort & Spa, 5400 John Q. Hammons Dr. N.W.

Speaker will be Yulonda Burris, vice president of diversity and inclusion and manager at BB&T.

Attendees can receive 2.0 HRCI credits upon completion.

Registration for either event is $49 and available online.

info: ndccarolinas.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.