Campus Scene: Youth leaders event upcoming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camp Pride, a program of Campus Pride, will be held from July 18-23 at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is still open for participant registration.

Join other LGBTQ and ally undergraduate college student leaders from across the U.S. in learning how to be more successful activists and ways to accelerate LGBTQ initiatives on campuses, while making them safer and more inclusive.

Registration is $1,095 and includes room/board, educational program materials and meals. Reservations are able to be made online.

In other news, Campus Pride has announced that it will give a $500 discount for campuses that book its Safe Space, Train the Trainer Program online educational opportunity. Participants will learn how to create a safe space program, get certified as a safe space trainer, adopt the Campus Pride model and logo usage and promote student success and equity for LGBTQ students on campus. Discounts are available for programs booked with a signed contract by July 1.

info: campuspride.org.

