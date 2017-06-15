Research Roundup: Two-spirit study seeks participants

Carolinas News Notes

SEATTLE, Wash. — Karina Walters, Ph.D., a principal investigator from the University of Washington, is doing research on Native American and Alaska Native men who have sex with men with the Virtual Two-Spirit Project.

An initiative of the Indigenous Wellness Research Institute at the university, the project’s intervention facilitates positive sexual health behaviors and promotes HIV risk-harm reduction strategies.

The Virtual Two-Spirit intervention utilizes a computer downloadable virtual reality world, where participants create their own avatar and go through experiential modules in learning about HIV testing, harm reduction techniques, condom use and condom use negotiation, and behavioral role play. The expected outcomes for participants who go through the intervention include: an increase in HIV testing, more reliable condom use and awareness and practice of harm reduction behaviors. Results of this study will be used to further refine and tailor the intervention for a larger study.

Eligible participants who complete the three-week intervention and online assessments can receive up to $190 in incentives.

The study is actively recruiting participants nationally to test the Virtual Two-Spirit intervention. Eligibility criteria include: being or identification as American Indian or Alaska Native; 18 years of age minimum; an active email address, regular access to a computer with internet, and the ability to download free software; male [or identify as a male] who has sex with men; and HIV negative or do not know current HIV status.

Contact the research team for more information.

info: vr2s@uw.edu. 971-251-0402.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.