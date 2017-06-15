Beyond the Carolinas

The Gay Christian Network is featuring different weekly Pride Month devotionals throughout June.

Queerty reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a generic drug version of Gilead’s antiretroviral Truvada.

Southerners on New Ground will hold its Gaycation 2017 from July 13-16 at Camp Tanglewood in Augusta, Ga.

Facebook has invited the community to celebrate Pride this season by utilizing one of its Pride Month social media tools. Users can update profile photographs with rainbow frames, react with specially created icons, brighten up photos with masks and frames and support LGBTQ causes, join the #KindComments movement on Instagram and add Pride-themed stickers, frames and effects in Messenger.

Equality Florida called on supporters across the globe to remember the 49 lives lost at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. by donating to their #HonorThemWithAction GoFundMe.

GLAD will hold its 36th Annual Summer Party on July 29 in Provincetown, Mass.

In celebration of Pride Month, Miley Cyrus released her new song “Inspired.” She will be making a contribution to the Happy Hippie Foundation in honor of the single, with a vision of unity that overcomes division as well as a passionate call-to-action for young people to engage in their communities and help create social change, her publicist shared.

In the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the perception that gays, lesbians and bisexuals are more likely to drink or use drugs to cope with the social stigma and stress associated with the targeted shooting may itself have promoted greater alcohol and drug abuse among these groups in the aftermath of the shooting, according to a Loyola Marymount University study.

Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Erlingur Thoroddsen’s Icelandic LGBTQ, horror feature “Rift.” It has also acquired North American rights to Carlos Lechuga’s controversial Cuban LGBTQ/drama “Santa & Andrés.”

Transgender Chelsea Manning, the whistleblower who was recently released from prison, was interviewed by ABC’s “Nightline” in its “Declassified: The Chelsea Manning Story” wherein she explained why she leaked secret military documents and fought for transgender rights behind bars.

Eight bills sponsored by Equality California cleared their houses of origin during the first week of June in the California Legislature. They included: SB 219 — Seniors Long Term Care Bill of Rights; SB 179 — Gender Recognition Act of 2017; SB 310 — Name and Dignity Act; SB 421 — Tiered System for California Sex Offender Registry; SB 239 — Modernizing Discriminatory HIV Criminalization Laws; SB 488 — Diversity in the Insurance Industry; AB 677 — Reducing LGBT Disparities in Education and Employment; and AB 1556 —Fair Employment and Housing Act Clarification. The bills now advance to either the Assembly or Senate for full consideration by Sept. 15.

In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, Jay Duplass discussed how his onscreen transgender romance in “Transparent” changed his life.

Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, director for external relations for the National Center for Transgender Equality and the first openly transgender person to hold a position as a White House political staffer, will be honored by GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders on June 21 in Washington, D.C.

In response to recent news reports that the Defense Department may reinstate “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” for transgender individuals because of resistance by some military leaders and social conservatives, three retired general officers, Lt. Gen. Claudia J. Kennedy, U.S. Army (Retired), Maj. Gen. Gale S. Pollock, U.S. Army (Retired), and Brig. Gen. Clara Adams-Ender, U.S. Army (Retired), issued a joint statement through the Palm Center asking that it not be reinstated.

Squatty Potty CEO, Robert Edwards, received the Excellence in Advocacy Award during Equality Utah’s 7th Annual Equality Celebration.

Marriott International, along with others, issued an invitation to join the global #LoveTravels movement during the first week of June to spread awareness and stand in support of the LGBTQ homeless youth community by raising funds to combat the growing issue.

Reconciling Ministries Network’s Convocation 2018 will be held from July 26-29, 2018, the organization announced. The organization is also holding its ecumenical gathering for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals called Rooted this August.

In its 40th anniversary year, Log Cabin Republicans announced that it was diversifying its board with the addition of five new members: Tom Dorsey, Rachel Hoff, Robert Kabel, Joseph Nucci and Rich Tafel.

A commemoration of journalists who died of AIDS, and others who covered the epidemic, highlighted by a keynote speech from a journalist from The New York Times, will take place on June 23.

Transgender adults in the U.S. are more likely than cisgender adults to report poor health and lack of health insurance coverage, a new study co-authored by Williams Institute scholars found.

Hornet announced a new billboard campaign aimed at fighting the “divisive rhetoric” spouted by anti-LGBTQ organizations across the U.S.

NLGJA – The Association of LGBTQ Journalists has announced that NPR’s “Fresh Air” host Terry Gross and “All Things Considered” host Ari Shapiro will headline the afternoon plenary session on Sept. 9 at NLGJA’s National Convention.

Scotland’s Equality Network welcomed the commitment of all five main party leaders to the LGBTI Equality Election Pledge which calls for five actions on issues that are reserved to the U.K. Parliament, to deliver equality for LGBTI people in Scotland.

The Village Voice announced the first honorees of the inaugural celebration of The Village Voice Pride Awards slated for June 21 in New York City, N.Y. Honorees include Edie Windsor, Gavin Grimm, Tyler Ford and the Ali Forney Center.

Habitat for Humanity GTA and TD Bank joined members, friends and supporters of the LGBTQ community to build 15 Habitat homes for lower income families during Habitat GTA’s fourth annual Pride Build in Toronto, Canada. Each Pride Build participant has committed to fundraise a minimum of $250 toward achieving this year’s goal of $70,000.

Logo released the second annual Top 25 Trailblazing Companies list, a ranking of companies and brands that have demonstrated a public commitment to LGBTQ individuals and issues through advertising, communications and other public initiatives.

Back Lot Bash women’s festival in Chicago, Ill. has announced its 2017 entertainment lineup.

Applications are being accepted until July 7 for OutRight Action International’s annual week of advocacy during December in New York City, N.Y.

More than half of organizations surveyed worldwide either do not have adequate measures in place to protect LGBTQ children from harm, or their staff are unaware whether such measures exist, according to new research by international child safeguarding network Keeping Children Safe.

As part of a Pride Month celebration, Billboard has filmed a four-part drag queen show, “Spilling the Tea” featuring “RuPaul’s Drag Race”’s Derrick Barry, Manila Luzon, Mariah Balenciaga, Pandora Boxx and Willam.

Reconciling Ministries Network has announced that Jan Lawrence has been named as interim executive director following the departure of Matthew Berryman.

Riverdale Avenue Books has released “Dancing Dirty” by Lambda Award-winning author Ryan Fields, a retelling of the classic film “Dirty Dancing” using gay characters.

In a community-created consensus statement, AIDS United provided critical guidance for clinical providers, funders and social service providers to strengthen their understanding of how best to engage and support transgender communities. The statement provided steps organizations can take to improve their approach to HIV work in transgender communities and was drafted by 12 transgender leaders at a think tank convened by AIDS United.

The Rev. Dr. J. Philip Wogaman, a leading Christian ethicist in The United Methodist Church, surrendered his clergy credentials on May 31 in protest of the Baltimore-Washington Conference’s delay of an LGBTQ candidate.

A record-breaking number of organizations are holding LGBTQ Pride celebrations in Kentucky.

Atlanta, Ga. has its first openly gay police chief, Erika Shields, the Georgia Voice reported.

Oregon passed a transgender birth certificate bill which provides for public shielding to maintain privacy.

The Navy has recognized Pride Month throughout June.

A book has been released about the history of transgender activism by Riki Wilkins entitled “TRANS/gressive: How Transgender Activists Took on Gay Rights, Feminism, the Media & Congress…and Won!”

Malaysia has opened a contest for anti-LGBTQ videos.

Canada’s Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 issues, M.P. Randy Boissonnault, issued a supportive statement for Pride Month, saying, “Canadians recognize that diversity and inclusion make our country stronger, no matter whom each of us loves or how we identify.” The country’s Travel Gay Canada is working to attract more LGBTQ tourists. (In contrast, the Trump administration failed to issue a proclamation for Pride Month, continuing its trajectory of fighting LGBTQ rights.)

As part of Billboard’s 30 Days of Pride celebration this June, it asked numerous pop culture figures, including Britney Spears, Barbra Streisand, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Idina Menzel and others to write “love letters” to the LGBTQ community.

Dick and Sharon’s LA Progressive published a story, “When a Pride March Means Owning the Shame of Racial and Economic Justice.”

Marriage equality has paved the way for LGBTQ homeownership according to findings from the 2017 National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals Homeownership Survey.

The cast of “Bridges: A New Musical” will present a one-night-only concert presentation on June 17 at The TimesCenter in New York City, N.Y.

Lambda Archives has remembered the Pulse shooting with a look at the importance of gay bars.

GlassesUSA has launched special edition rainbow-colored eyeglass frames to pay homage to the colors of the LGBTQ pride flag for LGBTQ Pride Month. The company will contribute $5 from every sale to The Trevor Project.

AIDS United has selected John E. Roane Jr. to serve as vice president of operations and Valerie L. Rochester to serve as vice president for strategic grant-making and capacity building.

Fastweb has announced that it has a collection of scholarships, fellowships and internships for college-bound and current college students involved in the community and interested in advancing LGBTQ rights as part of the site’s Pride Month observance.

In Illinois, a measure to allow individuals to change the gender marker on their birth certificate went to Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign. The General Assembly also passed a ban on the use of a LGBTQ panic defense. Defendants are now unable to use a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity as an excuse to receive a reduced murder charge.

The “Love is GREAT Britain” campaign has hit the shores of the U.S., Mexico and Canada this year as part of the U.K. government’s participation in Pride activities in the Americas.

Former technology manager at IBM and marriage equality champion Edie Windsor will be honored with The Trevor Project’s Icon Award at the 2017 TrevorLIVE New York fundraising gala on June 19.

A new study has revealed that a doctor’s avoidance in asking their patients about their sexual orientation and gender identity because they do no wish to make them uncomfortable may be unfounded, The New York Times reported. Patients seem to want to be able to disclose if only asked.

Tuck Sleep has released a directory of emergency shelters in the U.S., with some listed as LGBTQ safe places.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.