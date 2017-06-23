One Voice to perform 50’s and 60’s rock and roll

"Goin' Steady" concerts at Charlotte Ballet June 23-24

This weekend only, One Voice Chorus brings the golden days of rock and roll to life with their “Goin’ Steady” concerts from June 23-24. Charlotte Ballet hosts the short two-show run at 8 p.m. each day, this year’s manifestation of the chorus’ annual “Hollywood Squares” concert series.

The 2016 edition of “Hollywood Squares” was titled “Happily Ever After,” a hit performance which reaffirmed the chorus mission “to showcase the diversity, artistry and vibrancy of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people… we bring together hundreds of people—gay and straight alike—at each performance to enjoy a medium that transcends differences and inspires change.”

One viewer at last year’s show was changed.

“I’ve come a long way from how ignorant I used to be concerning the lives of people different than me,” admitted Adam McCraw on the chorus website. “I appreciate nights like tonight for adding some clarity… I laughed, I cried, I was sexually confused — I had a blast.”

This year’s “Hollywood Squares: Goin’ Steady” promises another memorable experience. Hosted by Barbara Burning Bush of Gay Bingo fame, the concert will feature the songs that triggered the rise of rock and roll in popular consciousness. “Attention greasers and gone cats, dreamboats and dollies – burn some rubber to get your tickets,” the event’s ticket sales site reads. “Put your glad rags on and join us, hon! Baby, it’s the ginchiest!”

Tickets are still on sale, with general admission priced at $30, and $80 for admission to the show and the VIP lounge, featuring free food and beverage service. All VIP tables — ensuring seating close to the action and complimentary Prosecco — are already sold out. Move quickly to snag a spot!

