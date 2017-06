Dishing with Buff Faye

Practically anyone today thinks that they can be a drag queen. The good news is that this means that drag is popular as ever and that even Grandma can tell you who won Season 9 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The bad news is how do you know if you truly are fierce enough to be a drag queen?

Well, I always loved those Teen Magazine quizzes on “what should you wear to prom?” or “does my best friend love me more than my boyfriend?” Or whatever ultimate test that could solve life’s problems in that moment. So I devised the “Are you fierce enough to be a drag queen?” quiz. Are you ready to learn the answer? Only choose your best answer! No cheating, ladies!

1. Pick your favorite accessory:

A. Heels

B. Belt

C. Earrings

D. Bracelets

E. Fur

2. Choose where you like to go out on a first date:

A. Movies

B. Bar

C. Shopping

D. Park

E. Back to his/her place

3. Who is your favorite female music artist:

A. Cher

B. Madonna

C. Miley Cyrus

D. Britney

E. Lady Gaga

F. Beyoncé

4. What is the dessert you love to eat:

A. Doughnut

B. Cheesecake

C. Cupcake

D. Strawberry Ice Cream

E. Brownie

5. What’s your best dance move:

A. Cabbage Patch

B. Death Drop

C. Grapevine

D. Windmill

E. Somersault

F. Splits

6. Who is your favorite male celebrity:

A. Tom Cruise

B. George Clooney

C. Ryan Reynolds

D. Zac Efron

E. Channing Tatum

F. Denzel Washington

7. In drag who do you think you most look-a-like:

A. Lady Bunny

B. Divine

C. RuPaul

D. Bob the Drag Queen

E. Kim Chi

F. Sasha Velour

8. If it’s raining outside, what do you do:

A. Use an umbrella

B. Wait for your driver to pull around

C. Sit and wait for rain to stop

D. Have another cocktail

E. Let your hair down and run out in the rain

9. What’s your spirit animal in the zoo:

A. Gorilla

B. Penguin

C. Ostrich

D. Panda

E. Cheetah

F. Lion

G. Tiger

H. Snake

10. What movie do you like best:

A. “Pretty Woman”

B. “The Little Mermaid”

C. “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?”

D. “Miss Congeniality”

E. “Steel Magnolias”

F. “Devil Wears Prada”

Time to tally your score:

Question 1:

If you chose A, C, or E, give yourself 10 points. If you chose B or D, you get 5 points.

Question 2:

If you chose D or E, give yourself 10 points. If you chose A, B or C, you get 5 points.

Question 3:

If you chose A, B, or E,give yourself 10 points. If you chose C, D, or F, you get 5 points.

Question 4:

If you chose B or D, give yourself 10 points. If you chose A, C or E, you get 5 points.

Question 5:

If you chose B, D, or F, give yourself 10 points. If you chose A, C, or E, you get 5 points.

Question 6:

If you chose C, E, or F, give yourself 10 points. If you chose A, B, or D, you get 5 points.

Question 7:

If you chose A, C, or E give yourself 10 points. If you chose B or D, you get 5 points.

Question 8:

If you chose B, D, or E give yourself 10 points. If you chose A or C, you get 5 points.

Question 9:

If you chose A, C, or F, give yourself 10 points. If you chose B, D, E, G, or H, you get 5 points.

Question 10:

If you chose A, B, E or F, give yourself 10 points. If you chose C or D, you get 5 points.

100 point = You are a Fierce Queen

85+ points = You are Queen Worthy

75+ points = Queen on the Rise

60 + points = Shante Maybe

60 or below points = Sashay Far Away

Drag Tip: Guess what? The purple glue stick works best to cover eyebrows.

Shout Out: Don’t miss the Red, White & BOOM Drag Show at Bar at 316 on Monday, July 3 at 11 p.m. Best fireworks in town!

info: Buff Faye calls the Queen City home and loves to shoot bottle rockets at mean people (plus she loves to raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite bars and hot spots. Plus don’t forget her monthly Saturday night shows, Sunday drag brunch and regular Friday night party bus. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Buff Faye calls the Queen City her home and performs to help save the world from Republicans (and raise money for charities). Find her at your favorite bars and hot spots. Plus don’t forget her monthly Sunday drag brunch and regular Friday night party bus. Learn more at AllBuff.com. Follow on Twitter @BuffFaye.