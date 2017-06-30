Charlotte: Pride Event, Chamber Anniversary, TOY Staff

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Charlotte Black Gay Pride will be held from July 19-23.

Pride event upcoming

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Black Gay Pride will be held from July 19-23 at various locations across the Queen City.

On July 19, join the community for “Centerstage,” a one-act play series, at 7 p.m. at the Little Rock Cultural Center, 401 N. McDowell St.

The following day, a town hall meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 1600 Norris Ave.

On July 21, there will be a meet and greet reception at 6:30 p.m. at the host hotel Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown, 4800 S Tryon St. Participants can stay for the Pajama Jam at 10 p.m., which includes games, movies, and concessions.

The Pride Expo will gear up at 12 p.m. on June 22 at the Embassy Suites.

Then on July 23, 11 a.m., a jazz brunch will be served at Farhenheit Restaurant Uptown, 222 S. Caldwell St.

Later in the day, head over to the Nickel Bar, 2817 Rozzelles Ferry Rd., for a Sunday Cool Down event.

On June 25, the Miss Charlotte Black Pride 2017 competition was held at Chasers, 3217 The Plaza. Contestants were judged on Interview, Evening Gown and Talent. D’asia Blush Cassadine and Malayia Chanel Iman were honored and Ontario St. James, Dorae Saunders, Artez Bonet and Elaine Taylor were celebrated during the evening’s event.

Winners for the Charlotte Black Pride 2017 competition were: Mr. Charlotte Black Gay Pride, Artez Bonet Cassanova; Miss Charlotte Black Gay Pride, Danejah Bonet Cassedine; Sweetheart (2nd place), Dymond Cartier; 1st Alternate (3rd place), Chardonnay DiAmarni; and 2nd Alternate (4th place), Saniya Chanel Iman.

info: charlotteblackgaypride.org.

Chamber hits silver anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce (formerly known as the Charlotte Business Guild), will celebrate its 25th anniversary with its 25 in Twenty-Five celebration on July 25, 6:30 p.m., at Le Meridien/Sheraton Hotel’s Craft City Social Club, 555 S. McDowell St.

During the event, 25 leaders and businesses will be recognized for their contribution to the chamber.

Joining the celebration will be Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Sen. Jeff Jackson, Charlotte Councilmember LaWana Mayfield and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham.

Hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be provided.

Registration is available online at bit.ly/2t7JWlV.

info: clgbtcc.org.

TOY seeks staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time Out Youth Center, 3800 Monroe Rd., is seeking to hire a part-time, hourly additional staff person to join its programs and services team.

The staffer will work with the team to oversee daily Drop-In Space activities and assist with center programs.

Complete details are available online and applications are due by July 14.

To apply, email resume and cover letter to O’Neale Atkinson, director of programs and services at oatkinson@timeoutyouth.org.

info: timeoutyouth.org.

