Triad: New pastor chosen

Pictured Above: Rev. Jon M. Hamby has been been hired as Metropolitan Community Church of Winston-Salem’s new pastor.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Metropolitan Community Church of Winston-Salem, 4105 Patsy Dr., held a congregational meeting on June 11 following its morning worship where it presented a candidate selected by its board of directors to become the new pastor of the Triad church.

A vote was held and Rev. Jon M. Hamby was affirmed as the new settled pastor.

Rev. Hamby will transition from associate pastor to settled pastor on July 2. His installation will occur at a service on July 15 at 3 p.m. where special guest Rev. John McLaughlin from St. Jude Metropolitan Community Church in Wilmington, N.C. will be in attendance.

After the vote, Rev. Hamby shared, “Words cannot express how deeply honored and blessed I am to have a loving and caring church family here at MCCWS. … I am extremely pleased that so many have faith in God and that God placed me here at MCCWS with a job to do along with you!”

Rev. Hamby is employed by Members Credit Union where he serves in the marketing department. He is also enrolled full-time at college with a trajectory to earn his degree in biblical studies and theology.

He has served as a music minister at four Triad churches, plus being a youth pastor in Clemmons, N.C. and a co-founder and associate pastor of a church in northern Davidson County.

Rev. Hamby has a partner, Brandon, whom he has been with since 2011.

During July, Rev. Hamby will offer sermons on leadership at the weekly Sunday services at 11 a.m.

The congregation held a celebration party for outgoing provisional Pastor Wendy Woodruff and her wife Mary on June 25. This was the last service that Rev. Woodruff served the church. Her duties spanned a year-and-a-half where she worked with the church and the board. A reception was held after the morning service.

In other news, Drag Queen Bingo will return on July 29 with host Macaria Rage with special guest Jamie Monroe.

info: mccws.org.

