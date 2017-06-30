Triangle: Volunteers celebrate milestone

Carolinas News Notes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Over recent months, ReachOUT NC celebrated a major milepost on its journey toward helping the community.

The LGBTQ service organization hit its 100th project. This was accomplished by its leadership team members, sponsors, local charitable organizations and volunteers.

ReachOUT has now clocked more than 2,100 contributed hours serving more than 34 causes in the Triangle, the organization said.

A celebratory appreciation event was held on May 15 with The Green Monkey serving as host. Acknowledgment was given to those who have served the organization since its inception.

During June it worked with Note in the Pocket, Book Harvest and Haven House.

ReachOUT will be back at Note in the Pocket on July 15, 12 p.m., where it will sort, fold and prep clothing to be distributed to those in need throughout the Triangle.

The organization is always looking for volunteers to work on service projects. Visit their website to learn more or to register for an opportunity to serve.

info: reachoutnc.org.

