South Carolina: AFFA Director, Camp Showcase, Summer Pride, New Pastor, ASO Awardee

Pictured Above: Alliance for Full Acceptance has hired Chase Glenn as its new executive director. He takes over on July 17.

AFFA hires new director

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) has announced that it has hired Chase Glenn as its new executive director and he takes over the helm on July 17. He succeeds Warren Redman-Gress who will be retiring.

With this new era, Glenn becomes only the second executive director since the organization’s founding. He brings extensive expertise in non-profit management solutions and LGBTQ advocacy and leadership.

Glenn has held the position as chair of the 2016 and 2017 Charleston Pride Festivals. He has also served on several South Carolina non-profit boards and committees including SC Equality, where he chaired the TransAction Committee, and the Awareness and Advocacy Advisory Committee at the Charleston Center for Women.

“As a transgender individual, Glenn brings deeper knowledge and experience to AFFA’s focus on the transgender community, an exciting supplement to the extensive efforts and progress AFFA has led on behalf of the lesbian, gay and transgender populations,” the organization said.

Glenn was a recipient of the AFFA Founder’s Award in 2015 for his community work on behalf of transgender rights.

The Illinois native holds a Bachelor of Arts in Religion from Belmont University, as well as a Masters of Arts in Counseling from Webster University.

Glenn was previously employed by Blackbaud, Inc. where he managed customer success relationships with non-profit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, the National MS Society and Junior Achievement of America and was instrumental in increased awareness of transgender challenges and opportunities at the corporation.

Glenn is married to Colleen Call Glenn.

info: affa-sc.org.

Camp showcase approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Girls Rock Camp’s 7th Annual Showcase will be held on July 1, 2 p.m., at Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St.

Tickets are $10-20 on a sliding scale. Those 17 years old and under are admitted free.

Camp began on June 26. Youth-led workshop art creations will be shown at the showcase.

info: girlsrockcharleston.org.

Pride hosts summer events

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Pride will be holding two events in July in advance of their September festivities.

On July 15, 9 p.m., join the organization for “A Toast to Charleston: Charleston Pride 2017 Empress and Emperor Pageant,” at Connections Niteclub, 1377 Ashley River Rd., as it crowns its new Pride royalty. Host will be Paris LeFaris. Admission is $10 which goes to support Charleston Pride. Registration for contestants is available online.

Then on July 31, 7:05 p.m., head out to the annual Charleston Rainbows Pride Night at Joe Riley Stadium, 360 Fishburne St., for an evening of fun and baseball which benefits Charleston Pride. Charleston RiverDogs team members will don their Charleston Rainbows uniforms to show their Pride. Jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Charleston Pride. Seats are $9 and are available online. Use the “pride” code at checkout and the organization will receive $2 from each ticket sale. Club level tickets are $90 and include complimentary food, beer and wine as well as access to the new club level area at the stadium. Use “prideclub” at checkout and $20 from each ticket will go to Pride.

info: charlestonpride.org.

Church hires new pastor

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) Charleston welcomed a new minister to its congregation during an installation worship service on June 25. The Reverend Deb Coggin from New Light MCC in Hagerstown, Md., officiated.

Rev. R. David Smith has begun serving as senior pastor. His pastoral journey began with MCC in lay ministry at MCC Washington, D.C. in 1986 and he was ordained in 1996. After leaving the Washington congregation, he served MCC Baltimore from 1994-2009. And, most recently, he served an interim pastor at St. John’s MCC in Raleigh, N.C.

Careers outside the ministry have included association work in public relations and meeting management at The Nature Conservancy, University Housing at American University, HIV prevention planning and grant management and reporting at the Maryland AIDS Administration, as well as experience working in case management with formerly homeless individuals, as well as individuals and families who have experienced complications with regard to HIV/AIDS.

info: mcccharleston.com.

ASO staff member nets award

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Affinity Health Center, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy., announced that Glenda Elder was awarded with South Carolina’s Clinical Support Staff of the Year by the South Carolina Primary Health Care Association. This occurred during the association’s clinical network retreat.

info: affinityhealthcenter.org.

