U.S./World: Quick Hits 06.30.17

Beyond the Carolinas

Sasha Velour was crowned the latest “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner. She received a cash prize of $100,000. Bob the Drag Queen presented the crown to her successor.

info: vh1.com.

The Gentlemen’s Foundation Circle of Trust Support Group in Atlanta, Ga. recently explored dating apps, and the effects on individual and collective mental health and wellness.

info: thegentlemensfoundation.org/circle-of-trust.

The Human Rights Campaign has announced that its national dinner will be held on Oct. 28 and that tickets are now on sale. They are also looking for table captains, sponsors and volunteers, as well as supporters for its program book.

info: hrc.org.

Press Pass Q has reported that the word “queer” is growing in LGBTQ news reporting.

info: presspassq.blogspot.com.

New research by Common Sense Advisory has identified the impact of gender and family in the global language services industry.

info: commonsenseadvisory.com.

New research exploring HIV racial disparities among black men who have sex with men shows that they more likely to become HIV positive as opposed to those from the white populous.

info: blackaids.org.

The Government of Canada is taking action with its “It’s Time: Canada’s Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence” program.

info: canada.ca.

In June, StackAdapt launched its initiative to raise awareness for diversity in technology startups in Canada with its 18-minute documentary, “#HackDiversity” to show support for the LGBTQ community.

info: stackadapt.com.

Naughty in N’awlins has named its grand marshals for its Sexual Freedom parade 2017 to be held on July 5 down Bourbon St. in New Orleans, La.

info: naughtynawlins.com.

The National AIDS Memorial honored Rep. Nancy Pelosi for three decades of leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS in June where she volunteered for a day of work around the grounds.

info: aidsmemorial.org.

On June 20, the Alice Austen House, located in Staten Island, N.Y., was designated a national site of LGBTQ history.

info: aliceausten.org.

Lambda Literary announced the winners of the 29th Annual Lambda Literary Awards at a ceremony hosted by multi-genre artist Justin Vivian Bond at New York University Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York City, N.Y.

info: lambdaliterary.org.

In a Los Angeles Times article, Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin shared how 2017 politics have led LGBTQ resistance back to its roots.

info: latimes.com.

Skittles removed color from its candy shells and packaging during Pride Month saying that there is only “one rainbow” that matters for Pride.

info: z1035.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.