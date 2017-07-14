Charlotte: Youth org makes a big move

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Time Out Youth Center has completed their move and are settling in to their new digs. Photo Credit: Chika Milan via Adobe Stock

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time Out Youth Center has announced its relocation to its new facility at 3800 Monroe Rd. and will be closed until July 31 at 3 p.m. for youth visitors.

Drop-In Space and discussion group programming will not be available during the relocation process. However, steps have been taken to support youth during this time and staff will be available for crisis work, case management, counseling and housing services during July.

Youth activities during the week of July 31 will include a homecoming-themed week of events, including a youth Pride dance on Aug. 4.

Grand opening ceremonies have been slated for Aug. 20. More details will follow as plans are confirmed.

The building was purchased earlier this year and the center launched a $3.4 million capital campaign at that time. As of June 16, $2.2 million has been raised in gifts and pledges.

“We are thrilled to finally move into our Forever Home and are so thankful for the deep community support we have received during this process,” the center’s Executive Director Rodney Tucker said.

In other news, four youth have joined the center’s board of directors for a one-year term and serve in the same capacities and with similar responsibilities as adult board members. Selected were Eli Goforth from Mt. Pleasant High School in Mt. Pleasant, N.C., along with Fabian Hamilton, Adrian Ross and Sy Sanders from Vance High School in Charlotte, N.C.

info: timeoutyouth.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.