Triad: PFLAG Social, Foundation Grants, Bingo Benefit

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Author Susan Cottrell will be visiting PFLAG Greensboro and will hold a book signing afterward.

PFLAG social slated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Greensboro will hold an ice cream social at its meeting on July 18, 7:30 p.m., at College Park Baptist Church, 1601 Walker Ave.

Then on July 22, 11 a.m., there will be a get-together for “moms of gay kids” at the home of Leslie Malueg (email endomoms3@aol.com for directions).

Attendees will be able to enjoy socializing and food while participating in a discussion on LGBTQ family love with author Susan Cottrell. Afterward, head out to Scuppernong Books, 204 S. Elm St., for a 5 p.m. reading and book signing by Cottrel. A Q&A discussion will also be held.

An international speaker, author and spiritual director, Cottrell is considered a prominent voice of faith for parents of LGBTQ children and has been featured on national television. She also has a non-profit organization, FreedHearts, which serves to champion the LGBTQ community and families with kindness. She also challenges Christians who reject them with her loving insistence.

Cottrell’s books have been endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG, the Gay Christian Network and others.

Participants are invited to join Malueg and Cottrell for a dutch-treat dinner at a location that will be provided at the book signing event.

On July 23, Cottrell will speak at morning worship services at the College Park church.

info: pflaggreensboro.org.

Foundation presents grants

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation will hold its annual granting ceremony on July 20, 7:30 p.m., at Schiffman’s Diamond Club at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

To attend, email with a RSVP to rsvp@ggfnc.org by July 16.

In other news, the foundation will hold a takeover event on July 14, 5:30 p.m., at Four Flocks and Larder, 433 Spring Garden St. Spend time with friends in the outdoor space, weather pending. If inclement weather persists, the soiree will be moved indoors.

Additionally, Guilford Green will have a new web presence when its site has a “makeover” in the coming months compliments of TechTriad.

As its 2017 Extreme Nonprofit Makeover recipient, GGF will get a free new website and logo, training and assistance on web content management including social media, assistance with Google AdWords, technology upgrades, and other professional guidance valued at $50,000.

The Cemela Foundation and eight area businesses TechTriad, Solace IT Solutions, Atlantic Webworks, Carolina Digital, Magnetic Ideas, Why People Click, Samiam.com and Altina Layman support the makeover financially and with in-kind professional services.

The foundation awarded its annual leadership awards recently to four individuals who have been key leaders and allies to the LGBTQ community. They are: Distinguished Leadership Award, Tony Doles, co-owner of Party Chick & Paper; Visionary Award, Matt Hirshey, interim director for Equality North Carolina; Distinguished Service Award, Nick Wilson, co-owner of 1618 Concepts; and the Dawn S. Chaney Award, City Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter.

And finally, Ivey Ghee has been hired as the organization’s new community outreach coordinator. She was recently featured in a Made in Greensboro project.

info: ggfnc.org.

Bingo benefits church

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On July 29, 7 p.m., Macaria Rage will host Drag Queen Bingo along with Devonte Jackson at Metropolitan Community Church of Winston-Salem, 4105 Patsy Dr.

Special guest will be Bianca Lepore.

Light table snacks will be provided and other snacks, candy and drinks will be available for a contribution.

Tickets are $15/single and $25/couple and can be secured by calling 336-757-0264.

info: mccwschurch.com.

