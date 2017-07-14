Triangle: Cohousing Approved, Broadway Bingo, Youth Org, Shades of Pride

Carolinas News Notes

Cohousing project gets green light

DURHAM, N.C. — Village Hearth Cohousing received approval for rezoning and annexation for its LGBTQ-focused cohousing community, the first in the U.S., from the Durham City Council.

Margaret Roesch, Village Hearth co-founder, remarked, “It was so amazing to watch the council members’ faces as Village Hearth members spoke about our project. They moved from interest to head-nodding to smiles…”

Village Hearth has extended an invitation to the public to a reception on July 18, 5 p.m., at Judea Reform Congregation, 1933 W. Cornwallis Rd., when they will unveil the architectural design created by McCamant & Durrett Architects for the community.

The project will be available to the 55-plus LGBTQ, friend and allied communities.

Co-founder Pat McAulay shared, “It took many of us a lot of time to come out; many LGBTs wind up going back into the closet to safely get the care they need as they age. We want to be able to live comfortably, without having to hide any aspect of ourselves.”

The construction start has been proposed for the Spring of 2018, with completion expected in Spring/Summer 2019. Availability and seniority for home selection is determined by the date of membership application, and discounts on home prices are still being offered.

Twenty-eight accessible, single-story, attached houses will be built with floor plans including one- and two-bedroom units. Target prices will be from the mid $200,000s to the high $300,000s. Communal living space fills out the complex.

“We’ve completed four of our six design workshops, so we now have a site plan, common house floor plan, three private home floor plans, and exterior designs,” McAulay added.

info: villagehearthcohousing.com.

Broadway hits the stage

DURHAM, N.C. — Broadway Bingo will be held on July 15, 7 p.m., at the Durham Arts Council PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St., to benefit the Alliance of AIDS Services – Carolina.

Hosted by Vivica C. Coxx, along with her crew – Amazing Grace (Miss Gay Pride NC), Stormie Daie and Naomi Dix – the evening will be filled with dancing, lip syncing, drag queens, food, friends and more, the organization said.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a VIP meet and greet will take place at 6 p.m. VIP ticketholders receive upfront seating.

Note that no food or drink will be allowed in the theatre other than bottled water.

Tickets are $20/general admission and $25/VIP and are available online.

info: aas-c.org.

Youth org seeks adults

DURHAM, N.C. — iNSIDEoUT will hold an adult interest meeting on July 20, 6:30 p.m., at the Durham Solidarity Center, 1803 Chapel Hill Rd.

The get-together will provide opportunities for learning about the work of the organization and ways that adults can support it.

A meal will be served, however, an RSVP would be welcomed to allow for a head count. Email jilllovesdurham@gmail.com to learn more.

In other news, the organization has selected six new board members for the 2017-18 year. They will be involved in the group’s senate, Queernival and more.

iNSIDEoUT and Upsidedown will resume weekly meetings in late August. Email insideoutamy@gmail.com to learn more.

info: insideout180.org.

Pride set for Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. — Shades of Pride will be held on July 29 at the LGBTQ Center of Durham, 114 Hunt St.

From 11 a.m.-4 p.m., a family-friendly potluck will launch the day’s activities. The organization and the center will provide hot dogs and hamburgers for grilling and ask that the community provide side dishes.

During the evening, there will be a free screening of the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight” at 7 p.m. at the center. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets to sit on. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Vendors will be on hand showcasing their products or services, as well as organizational information. To promote a group or business, and to obtain a table at the event, a $50 contribution to the center is requested. Email info@shadesofpride.org to learn more.

info: facebook.com/shadesofpride.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.