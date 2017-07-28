Charlotte: Community Loss, Band Performers, ‘Rent’

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Rev. Dr. Nancy Ledins, who died on July 16, was a trailblazer during her lifetime. Photo Credit: Wedgewood Church via The Charlotte Observer

Former priest leaves legacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rev. Dr. Nancy Ledins, 84, died during the week of July 16 and was a member of Wedgewood Church.

Ledins began life as William Griglak and became a Roman Catholic priest in 1959 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 1979, The Charlotte Observer reported.

At the time of her transition, she was serving as a priest and thus became the first woman to hold such a position. This did not come without issues. She was shot at, had her car bombed and received dead animals in the mail, the Observer added.

In recent years she found a renewed purpose at Wedgewood where she performed baptisms, preached, served communion and so much more.

A celebration of her life was held at Wedgewood on July 23.

info: wedgewoodchurch.com. charlotteobserver.com.

Band seeks performers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.. — The Charlotte Pride Band will perform at the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade on Aug. 26-27 and has extended an invitation to musicians to join them.

They are seeking those who play brass, woodwinds and percussion instruments, as well as guards. No audition is required.

Rehearsals will begin on Aug. 10, 7 p.m., at the John Crosland School, 5146 Parkway Plaza Blvd.

The band will also hold its fall concert, “Quiet City,” on Nov. 12, 5 p.m., in Heaton Hall, Myers Park Baptist Church, 1900 Queens Rd.

The program features a selection of music composed by LGBTQ composers such as Peter Tchaikovsky, Leonard Bernstein, Cole Porter, Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber and Jennifer Higdon. The band commissioned and will premiere a work written to honor the 49 people that died in the Pulse Nightclub shootings in Orlando during the evening’s program.

Tickets are $15 and are available from band members, online or at the door.

info: charlotteprideband.org.

‘Rent’ comes to CLT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The iconic Tony Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize recipient “Rent” will be making its Queen City run from Sept. 26-Oct. 1 at the Blumenthal Arts Belk Theatre, 130 N. Tryon St.

The touring company is staging “Rent” in honor of the play’s 20th anniversary.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26-28, 8 p.m. on Sept. 29, 30, 2 p.m. on Sept. 30, 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Tickets are selling fast and start at $25 and are available online.

info: blumenthalarts.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.