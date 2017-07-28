Coastal: OBX Pridefest comes to the coast

Carolinas News Notes

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The 7th Annual Outer Banks Pridefest will be held from Sept. 22-24.

OBX Pride, Inc. has organized the three-day event which includes activities ranging from a free festival at the downtown Manteo, N.C. waterfront, sunset cruise and various entertainment options. There will also be plenty of time for sun and fun at the beach.

“We’re thrilled that for the seventh year, the Outer Banks continues to embrace the LGBTQ community,” said David Miller, Outer Banks Pridefest organizer. “And with our move to the Manteo waterfront and the addition of the Miss Outer Banks Talent Show, we have some new surprises for everyone.”

Festivities kick off on Friday evening at 5 p.m. with a Sunset Booze Cruise sponsored by MJs Tavern in Norfolk, Va. Participants can enjoy a free open bar and on-board DJ dance club.

After the cruise, head over to Pamlico Jack’s. 6708 S. Croatan Hwy., in Nags Head, N.C. for a Cliff Warner concert and Pride & Joy Drag Show at 10 p.m.

The following day will be the festival which includes concerts and entertainers.

Get out of the sun and continue the fun at Pamlico Jack’s where Lady Bunny will entertain with her comedic drag cabaret show at 10 p.m.

Then on Sunday, enjoy Jennifer Warner’s Drag Brunch at Avenue Waterfront Grille, 6720 S. Virginia Dare Tr. at 11:30 p.m.

Warner is the festival’s hostess and will emcee the new Miss Outer Banks Pride Talent Show and Sunday’s Drag Brunch.

Complete details are available online, including ticket costs and more.

The three-day event is funded by a grant from the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau with major support from MJs Tavern and the Outer Banks Community Foundation.

Proceeds from OBX Pride’s fundraisers and events support local LGBTQ youth through sponsorship of two Outer Banks Gay-Straight Student Alliances and the new Allen Aldridge Memorial Scholarship Fund.

info: obxpridefest.com.

