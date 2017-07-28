Triad: Founders’ dinner welcomes Jones

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: AIDS Memorial Quilt creator Cleve Jones will be a special guest speaker at the Guilford Green Foundation’s Founders’ Dinner on Sept. 22. Photo Credit: Greg Hernandez via Flickr. CC License.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a Founders’ Dinner on Sept. 22, 7 p.m., at Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Dr., and will welcome activist Cleve Jones as its special guest speaker.

Jones was the creator of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and was one of the leading activists during the advent of the AIDS pandemic. The Quilt is considered one of the world’s largest community arts projects that honors thousands of individuals who succumbed to the disease.

He was also mentored by San Francisco, Calif.’s Councilman Harvey Milk. Jones authored “When We Rise,” a memoir about his early experiences in the Gay Rights Movement, which was published last year. This book was the basis for an ABC mini-series that aired earlier in 2017.

The foundation is currently seeking sponsors for the event. Email info@ggfnc.org to learn more.

Tickets go on sale soon.

In other news, in June, Guilford’s board added Camille Brady, John LaLonde, Talmadge Blevins, Melvy Shaw, Stacy Calfo and Jeff Sylvester to its leadership team.

And, the organization will hold its Green Queen Bingo Under the Stars on the rooftop deck on Sept. 15, 6 p.m., at The Elm Street Center, 203 E. Elm St.

Enjoy cocktails with the Queens at 6 p.m., followed by bingo at 7 p.m.

Sponsors are being sought. Email Bill at bill@theeventguysnc.com for more information.

Tickets are $15/advance, $20/at the door and $12/student with government identification.

info: ggfnc.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.