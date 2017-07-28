Triangle: Chorus Director, Festival Gala, SAGE Staff

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Michael J. Kroeplin has been hired as the artistic director for the Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus.

Chorus hires new director

RALEIGH, N.C.. — The Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus has hired a new artistic director, Michael J. Kroeplin to oversee musical direction of the chorus’ 23rd concert season.

Kroeplin holds a B.S. in Psychology and a Master’s in Arts Education. He has been singing and performing professionally since he was seven years old and was a member of The LaCrosse Boys’ Choir, an affiliate of the Vienna Boys’ Choir. And, Kroeplin has formal training in music and piano theory, music history, vocal technique and operatic applications. He has also created and directed musical shows and concerts.

While not engaged in the music field, he has been an active member of The Imperial Court System, as well as the Human Rights Campaign of California and various AIDS organizations.

info: tgmchorus.org.

Fest hosts gala

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Crape Myrtle Festival will hold its Grand Gala on July 29, 7 p.m., at the Contemporary Art Museum, 409 W. Martin St.

The annual affair’s theme this year is “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody!” and is focused on the Gatsby/flapper/1920’s era and costumes are encouraged. A cash bar will be available, as well as live music and complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets are $40 through July 28 and $50 thereafter and are available online.

info: crapemyrtlefest.org.

SAGE hires coordinator

RALEIGH, N.C. — SAGE Raleigh has hired a new program director, Joseph Wheeler, for the organization.

Wheeler has a background in diversity training and strategic planning and looks forward to using his skills to help further the group’s efforts.

“It is an exciting time to move into the position of coordinator for SAGE Raleigh. We have a highly engaged group of people who are committed to planning and organizing the varied activities and events,” he shared.

In other news, SAGE Raleigh and Triangle LGBT Couples & Friends are hosting an afternoon of “Rainbow Karaoke” on Aug. 6, 4 p.m, at the LGBT Center of Raleigh, 324 S. Harrington St. with DJ Chuck. Sing and dance while enjoying the music and camaraderie.

Snacks, soft drinks and wine will be provided. A suggested contribution of $10 per person or any amount will be graciously accepted and will benefit the SAGE Raleigh Events Fund.

SAGE Raleigh also has an increasingly popular walking group that meets on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Check the website for scheduled outings.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

