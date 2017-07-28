Western: Youth Org Race, House Concert, Pride Celebration, Community Loss

Carolinas News Notes

Youth org set to race

HICKORY, N.C. — OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley will launch its 1st Annual OUTRight’s Amazing Race on Aug. 19, 9 a.m., beginning at the center’s parking lots at 748 4th St. S.W.

Patterned after the CBS show “The Amazing Race,” OUTright’s event combines challenges that are physical, mental and sometimes even silly which will send teams of two to four all over the Greater Hickory metro area.

OUTright will host a family-friendly community after party with music, food trucks, breweries and wineries. Admission is free and open to all.

When the teams complete the final challenge in OUTright’s Amazing Race, they will race to be the first team to step onto the Winner’s Mat and the party continues, organizers shared. Racers will compete for cash prizes and bragging rights.

Cost to participate is $25 for teams of 2-4 players. A $400 first-place prize will be awarded.

The event is designed to appeal to young adults (Millenials and Gen Z) and brings focus to the Greater Hickory Metro Region as a “community that welcomes people from all ethnicities, faiths, disabilities, genders, sexual orientation, and socio-economic backgrounds. … That our community is a safe and welcoming place to build towards a brighter future together,” organizers added. Participants will be able to bring recognition and awareness about the organization as they race along the undisclosed race course with nothing but the clues that they win at the 12 challenge sites to guide them.

Sponsors and vendors may still be accepted. Contact race coordinator Anna G. Watson at awatson@outrightyouthcv.org to learn more.

info: outrightyouthcv.org.

House concert approaches

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Heron House of Asheville, 171 Bull Creek Rd., will host a house concert with Beth York and Barb Easter on July 29 at 2 p.m.

The couple’s program, “Women Together in Song!” will feature the married couple’s music from over two decades of sharing their music together.

They are experienced singers, songwriters and instrumentalists who have been involved in the women’s music movement.

This is a women’s event and attendees can book accommodations at the inn at $66/night on a first-come, first-served basis.

Cost is a $20 love contribution.

info: heronhouseasheville.com.

Pride celebration slated

HICKORY, N.C. — Catawba Valley Pride will be held on Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the SALT Block Foundation, 243 3rd Ave. N.E.

Enjoy fun, food and community in this free, kid-friendly event and what the organization terms as the “world’s shortest Pride parade.”

Vendor and non-profit applications are being accepted for the event at bit.ly/2tALPJo. Vendor cost is $50 and non-profit space can be secured at $25.

info: catawbavalleypride.org.

Community mourns loss

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Noccalula “Lula” Moon, 62, died on July 13 at home.

She is survived by her mother, Jeanne M. Weaver, of Birmingham, Ala., brother, Paul Weaver, and sisters, Claudia Smalley, Phoebe Weaver Stern, Mary Croninger and Julia Bernstein.

A celebration of life will be held to honor her memory on Sept. 22 at Unity of the Blue Ridge, 2041 Old Fanning Bridge Rd., in Mills River, N.C.

A drum circle will begin the memorial at 6:30 p.m. with Wild Bodema leading as guests arrive. At 7 p.m. the Celebration of Life will take place followed by refreshments at 8:30 p.m.

info: bit.ly/2gXdcr7.

