South Carolina: AFFA Benefit, SC Black Pride

Pictured Above: Leslie Jordan will serve as emcee for ‘Musical Miscast’ to benefit the Alliance for Full Acceptance.

Org hosts benefit

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Comedian and Emmy Award-winning Leslie Jordan will take the stage as emcee for “Musical Miscast,” a production to benefit the Alliance for Full Acceptance on Aug. 12, 6 p.m., at Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St.

Tickets are $75/general admission and $125/VIP and are available online at bit.ly/2uQiXwB.

General admission ticketholders are entitled to a pre-show reception with cash bar and silent auction.

Those with VIP tickets will have access to a private pre-show reception with the cast and Jordan, including hors d’oeuvres and an open bar plus early access to the theatre to select seats.

info: affa-sc.org.

Palmetto State greets Black Pride

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 12th Annual South Carolina Black Pride, “My Pride Is…,” will be held from Aug. 14-20.

The celebration kicks off with a family night event on Aug. 16, 7 p.m.,at Anchor Lanes, 1057 Lake Murray Blvd., in Irmo, S.C. Cost is $12 per person for three hours of bowling.

On Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m., a Community Forum, “Health Disparities in the LGBT Community,” will be held at the Richland Library North Main Branch, 5306 N. Main St. Refreshments will be served.

A Welcome Reception will be held on Aug. 18 at Wet Willie’s, 800 Gervais St., at 7 p.m. with entertainment and food provided.

On Aug. 19, a Cultural Arts & Wellness Festival will be held at Earlewood Park, 1113 Parkside Dr., at 2 p.m. Enjoy vendors, food, entertainment by nearly two dozen artists and a health and wellness fair including HIV/AIDS testing by CareSouth Carolina and more. Also, there will be an LGBTQ Greek Village and panel led by Gamma Chapter of Phi Nu Kappa Sorority, Inc. Admission is free.

On Aug. 30, 1 p.m., a Unity Picnic will take place at Lake Murray, 2101 N. Lake Dr. Cost is $3 per car.

info: southcarolinablackpride.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

