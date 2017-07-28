Campus Scene: College fair hits Carolinas

Carolinas News Notes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Campus Pride’s National LGBTQ-Friendly College Fair Program will be rolling into the Queen City on Aug. 26 during Charlotte Pride.

The resource is available to LGBTQ and allied students searching for post-secondary educational opportunities in an environment that will be supportive and inclusive. Concerns are addressed by college and university representatives, giving students peace of mind. Participants will learn about schools’ academic programs, student life and campus safety.

This event is free of charge and is open to students and their families.

School representative registration is available online.

info: campuspride.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.