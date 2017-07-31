Councilwoman Mayfield sets city record for travel spending
Updated: August 1, 2017 at 2:24 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Councilwoman LaWana Mayfield, who was the first openly-LGBTQ politician elected to city council in 2011, is reported to have spent more city money traveling than any other of her local colleagues; Mayfield claimed nearly $5,000 more in travel expenses than Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts in the last fiscal year.
Mayfield currently serves in her third term on the city council, and is campaigning for re-election this year. She has an extensive history of advocacy for marginalized communities, including immigrant and social justice organizations. Currently, Mayfield serves the Race, Equity and Leadership Committee, and is secretary of the North Carolina Black Elected Municipal Officials.
Mayfield also serves on the Centralina Economic Development Committee, and is a board member of Smart Start of Mecklenburg County.
Best known to qnotes readers for her LGBTQ community work, Mayfield’s extensive involvement with these issues has landed her in a bit of hot water with the media for her spending. She is president of the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Local Officials and a former executive board member with the Human Rights Campaign.
With all these projects, Mayfield travels quite a bit. Her total expenses for the 2017 fiscal year — which ended in June — totaled $16,403 according to the Charlotte Observer. Compared to Mayor Roberts’ $11,625 and the complete local officials’ total of nearly $74,000, Mayfield’s expenses make up about 22 percent of city representatives’ travel spending.
Mayfield’s travel expenses include six trips related to LGBTQ causes and organizations costing $4,100. The Observer’s Steve Harrison notes that two such trips were for the LGBT Victory Institute and the LGBT Victory Fund, a political organization that endorses Mayfield’s campaigns. These two trips cost just over $2,000.
Though the expenses raise questions, Harrison mentions that “City policy does not address whether elected officials can be reimbursed for attending political events.”
Mayfield did not respond to requests for comment, but did respond to the Observer article on Facebook:
“You all know I attend conferences, learn best practices and implement them locally,” Mayfield wrote. “I post, tweet, Instagram and Go Live so that you can learn what I am learning to Stay Woke and engaged. You should not want a part-time elected body that turns down the training of policy, design standards or how to negotiate the win for [our] community.”
Comments
Tabitha CrowleyAugust 1, 2017 at 1:20 pm
I seen that Council Member Mayfield posted a full response on social media and also sent to her constituents. Why did you not include this information in the article as well?
Maria DominguezAugust 1, 2017 at 2:20 pm
Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will address the omission as soon as possible.