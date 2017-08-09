Another decade of digital qnotes archives go live

All issues 1986-2004 now accessible online

Pictured Above: Pride Publishing & Typesetting owner and QNotes publisher Jim Yarbrough signs a deed of gift as archivist Dawn Schmitz and UNCC student Jacob look on.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since its first publication in 1986, qnotes has provided reliable, focused information on the Carolinas’ LGBTQ community. Now, the online archive of the paper’s early years has launched an expansion; another near-decade of qnotes issues went live online today.

A complete, digital and searchable collection of issues published between 1986-2004 is now available for any LGBTQ history buff or curious community member. Countless other materials were donated to the archive, including qnotes publisher Jim Yarbrough’s collection of The Front Page, a Raleigh-based LGBTQ newspaper that merged with qnotes in 2006.

Physical copies of the archived materials are also available to the public through the Special Collections of the J. Murrey Atkins Library at the University of North Carolina Charlotte (UNCC).

UNCC Assistant Director for Sexual and Gender Diversity Joshua Burford launched the project honoring Charlotte’s LGBTQ history, which was named the Donaldson King, Sue Henry, Blake Brockington Community Archive. The North Carolina Digital Heritage Center, housed in the North Carolina Collection at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, continues to work diligently to digitize the next 12 years of printed content.

Jim Yarbrough, qnotes publisher since 1989, worked with Burford to contribute resources to the archive. Though every print issue in the paper’s 30-year run was submitted in addition to other materials, the digitizing process takes time. Yarbrough looks forward to further progress.

“It’s essential to preserve the history of our local LGBTQ community, which is why I was so excited when we first discussed the project,” Yarbrough said. “To see our staff’s work made available to a larger audience and future generations — it’s indescribable. We can’t wait for the entire history of qnotes to go live.”

