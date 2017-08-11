Carolina LGBTQ school support groups
Updated: August 10, 2017 at 5:47 pm
compiled by Campus Pride Student Leader Network – North Carolina
Appalachian State University
A-SPEC
orgsync.com/137040/chapter
SAGA
csil.orgsync.com/org/sagaappstate
facebook.com/AppstateSAGA/
TransACTION
orgsync.com/91063/chapter
facebook.com/transactionappstate/
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
Bridging the Gap
GLBTQ student group
facebook.com/groups/btgabtech/
Barton Community College
Gay Straight Alliance
facebook.com/bartonGSA/
Beaufort County Community College
BCCC LGBT Club
beaufortccclgbt.wordpress.com/
Blue Ridge Community College
PRISM
facebook.com/PRiSM.BRCC/
Rainbow Coalition
sites.google.com/a/email.vccs.edu/rainbowcoalitionclub/home
Brevard College
Diversity Pride Club
my.brevard.edu/ICS/Offices/Campus_Life/Clubs_and_Organizations/Club_List/Diversity_Pride_Club/Welcome.jnz
facebook.com/groups/1240865662696071/
Campbell University
Common Ground
Brooke Taxakis: taxakisb@cambell.edu
Marie Berry: berrym@campbell.edu
Catawba College
LGBTQ Alliance
catawba.edu/about/our-campus/offices/student-affairs/student-life/clubs-organizations/lgbtq-alliance/
Catawba Valley Community College
CVCC Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender (LGBT) and Allies Club
facebook.com/CatawbaValleyCommunityCollegeSAGA
Central Piedmont Community College
Spectrum Club
cpccspectrum.weebly.com/index.html
facebook.com/groups/CPCCSpectrum
Coastal Carolina Community College
Coastal Alliance: LGTBQIA
facebook.com/pg/CoastalAllianceLgbtqia/about/?ref=page_internal
Davidson College
Queers and Allies (Q&A)
davidsonqanda.weebly.com/
facebook.com/DavidsonQueersandAllies/
Duke University
Blue Devils United
bluedevilsunited.com/
facebook.com/bluedevilsunited
Athlete Allys
facebook.com/DukeAthleteAlly?fref=ts
athleteally.org/
DUSON Spectrum
facebook.com/groups/498950670166671/
dukegroups.com/organization/dusonspectrum
Duke Physical Therapy United
dukegsa.wixsite.com/duke-health-gsa
facebook.com/groups/DukeHealthSciencesGSA/
DukeOUT
twitter.com/dukeout
Fuqua Pride
daytimemba114504.orgsync.com/org/
fuquapride116990/home
facebook.com/groups/fuquapride/
OUTLAW
sites.duke.edu/outlaw/
Sacred Worth
sacredworth@duke.edu
Duke Marine Lab Alliance
facebook.com/groups/290849101312981
dukegroups.com/organization/DukeUniversity
MarineLabAllianceofLGBTQIAA
Duke oSTEM Chapter
duke.ostem@gmail.com
DukeMed Pride
sites.duke.edu/dukemedpride/
Durham Technical Community College
SPECTRUM
Michelle Casey: caseym@durhamtech.edu
Christine Dove: dovec@durhamtech.edu
Scott Stauble: staubles@durhamtech.edu
East Carolina University
Sexuality and Gender Alliance (GLBTSU)
facebook.com/ECUGLBTSU/
Elizabeth City State University
LGBTQ Club
ecsu.edu/current-students/student-affairs/student-engagement/clubs-organizations.html
Elon University
Spectrum
facebook.com/groups/2201587423/
Fayetteville State University
F.L.A.M.E. (Friendly Loving Multi Sexual Environment)
uncfsu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/alliance
Forsyth Technical Community College
P.R.I.D.E. Club (Promotion, Respect, Individuality, Diversity, Equality)
facebook.com/ftpride/
Greensboro College
G.S.A. Club
facebook.com/Gay-Straight-Alliance-of-Greensboro-College-288891404465650/
Guilford Technical Community College
Sexuality and Gender Alliance Club
Chris Chafin
cnchafin@gtcc.edu
Johnston Community College
Spectrum: Queer Straight Alliance
Megan Cavanaugh
mtcavanaugh@johnstoncc.edu
Lenoir-Rhyne College
Gay Straight Alliance
facebook.com/LRUGSA/
Mars Hill University
Safe Haven
sites.google.com/site/mhusafehaven/
facebook.com/SafeHavenatMHC
Meredith College
SPECTRUM
facebook.com/Meredith-College-Spectrum-1777063149242135/
Mitchell Community College
S.A.F.E. (Student Alliance For Equality)
Michelle Money
mmoney@mitchellcc.edu
North Carolina A&T University
P.R.O.U.D. (People Recognizing Our Underlying Differences)
proudculture.wordpress.com
North Carolina Central University
C.O.L.O.R.S. (Creating Open Lives for Real Success)
Tia Doxey
tdoxey@nccu.edu
North Carolina State University
P.L.E.A.S.E. (Positive, Loving, Empowered Advocates for Sexual Education)
facebook.com/PLEASEatNCSU
ncsu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/PLEASE/contact
GLBT CommUNITY Alliance (GLBTCA)
facebook.com/groups/316059986376/
Pfeiffer University
Spectrum
Jill Rogers
jill.rogers@pfeiffer.edu
Rainbow Alliance
a group of adult citizens who have come together to increase local dialogue concerning LGBTQ issues.
facebook.com/Rainbow-Alliance-1466650376988402/
Randolph Community College
Armadillo Equality Club
Shane Bryson
scbryson@randolph.edu
Rowan Cabarrus Community College
The Prism Club
Shemeda Coats
shemeda.coats@rccc.edu
Salem College
Open Up
facebook.com/Salem-College-Open-Up-166949690035715/
Sampson Community College
Safe Space Alliance
facebook.com/sccsafespace/
Shaw University
LGBT Youth Advisory Council
lgbtyac.weebly.com/
St. Andrews University
Gay-Straight Alliance
sa.edu
Stanly Community College
Spectrum
facebook.com/sccspectrum/
University of North Carolina at Asheville
Alliance
facebook.com/UNCAshevillealliance/
sites.google.com/site/uncaalliance/home
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
LGBTQ Center
facebook.com/UNCLGBTQCenter
gbtq.unc.edu/
LGBdenT
lgbdent.web.unc.edu/
uncstudentorgs.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/LGBdenT
Checked Out
facebook.com/CheckedOutUNC
checkedout.web.unc.edu/
Sexuality and Gender Alliance
facebook.com/uncsaga/
studentlife.unc.edu/organization/saga
Carolina Association of Queer Journalists
uncstudentorgs.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/NLGJA
Lambda Law Students Association
studentorgs.law.unc.edu/llsa/
uncstudentorgs.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/lambda-law-students-association
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Spectrum
orgsync.com/68937/chapter
facebook.com/UNCCSPECTRUM/
Trans Specific: trans.uncc.edu/spectrum
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
PRIDE! (Proudly Representing Individuality, Diversity, and Equality!)
sites.google.com/a/uncg.edu/uncg-pride/
facebook.com/pg/UNCGPRIDE/
University of North Carolina at Pembroke
SAFE ZONE
studentaffairs.uncp.edu/diversity-inclusion/affirmingadvocacy-2/safe-zone/
Spectrum
facebook.com/UNCP.GSA/
University of North Carolina at Wilmington
Pride
facebook.com/groups/uncwpride/
appserv02.uncw.edu/studentorgs/organization.aspx?orgid=192
Wake Forest University
Spectrum
orgsync.com/21745/chapter
OUTLaw
outlaw.law.wfu.edu/
facebook.com/WFUOutlaw
Kaleidoscope (Divinity School Grad students)
kaleidoscope@nulllists.wfu.edu
Wake Technical Community College
Full Spectrum – Gay Straight Alliance
clubs.waketech.edu/fullspectrum/
Warren Wilson College
Center for Gender and Relationships
warren-wilson.edu/student/center-for-gender-and-relationships
Western Carolina University
S.A.G.A. (Sexuality and Gender Alliance)
orgsync.com/97391/chapter
facebook.com/SAGAwcu/
Western Piedmont Community College
Gay Straight Alliance
Terry Doyle
tdoyle@wpcc.edu
Wingate University
Prism
facebook.com/WUPrism
orgsync.com/47571/chapter
This list may not be fully comprehensive and qnotes welcomes input so that the integrity of the list is sound. Email editor@goqnotes.com to make changes or additions.
