Eastern: Conference broadens awareness

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The Console-ing Passions organization brought its international conference, International Conference on Television, Video, Audio, New Media and Feminism, to East Carolina University in July.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — During the last weekend of July, East Carolina University hosted the 2017 Console-ing Passions: International Conference on Television, Video, Audio, New Media and Feminism that educated participants on the two-way relationship between the media and culture and gender identity, the Reflector reported.

Beginning in 1989, the Console-ing Passions’ founders sought to create an environment to explore issues and offer a place for scholarly presentations. They held their first conference in 1992 at the University of Iowa.

Participants use the time to discuss and expand awareness on key topics. Panel sessions this year included such themes as “Queer Representation in Music and Television” and others.

The hosts also used HB2 and its partial repeal to highlight the bills influences across the state. In fact, signage was available for restrooms that welcomed participants’ choice throughout the building and demonstrated inclusivity and acceptance.

The conference featured two lunchtime roundtables devoted to discussion of LGBTQ-related legislation in North Carolina, the Reflector shared, which supported the mission of rallying community members to engage in dialogue about gender identity and representation, civil rights and public policy. To that end, a fundraiser was held for the university’s LGBT Resource Office to support student scholarship.

info: ecu.edu. console-ingpassions.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.