Triad: Church sets homecoming

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Metropolitan Community Church of Winston-Salem will hold its 23rd Annual Anniversary/Homecoming service on Sept. 10, 11 a.m., at 4105 Patsy Dr.

In addition to the observance, it is also Pack-a-Pew Sunday and visitors are welcome to attend.

A potluck lunch follows services.

Rev. Jon M. Hamby has learned that a much-needed video system will be installed on Aug. 14. This will make taping sermons and uploading them to the church’s YouTube channel easier. Monies for the effort came from an anonymous donor.

The congregation will hold its annual congregational meeting on Oct. 29. More details will be available in future issues of qnotes.

And, the congregation will resume Bible study on Sept. 6 with “Experiencing God.” The 13-week study will enable participants to understnad and apply seven realities of experiencing God. Cost is $15. Make checks payable to MCCWS, 4105 Patsy Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 and earmarked with “Bible Study” in the memo section.

info: mccwschurch.com.

