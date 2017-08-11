Western: Furnishing brand adds Jacobson to staff

Carolinas News Notes

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has announced that it has appointed three-time Emmy nominated TV Producer Samantha Jacobson as vice president of public relations and special events. She will be based out of New York, N.Y.

“We are excited and feel fortunate to have Samantha joining our team. Her experience and rich background will certainly be a value to us as we continue to grow our brand’s presence and navigate the ever-evolving media landscape,” said Gold.

She will oversee all relationships with editors, influencers and prospective brand partnerships. Additionally, she will oversee planning and execution of all Signature Store grand openings and in-store events.

Jacobson has managed and produced special events, music, sports and fashion coverage at “CBS This Morning,” “Entertainment Tonight/The Insider” and “CNN Headline News.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams team and excited to be stepping into this new role. … Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has a voice that fights for change to make the planet greener, to encourage literacy with their Library of Congress partnership, and to support equal rights for all,” Jacobson shared.

info: mgbwhome.com.

