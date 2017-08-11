Triangle: Dem leader resigns

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Ryan Butler (right) has stepped down as the president of the LGBT Democrats of North Carolina in order to join his husband Chris Sgro (left) who has taken a job with the Human Rights Campaign in Washington, D.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ryan Butler has tendered his resignation as president of LGBT Democrats of North Carolina in order to join his husband, Chris Sgro, who has taken a position with the Human Rights Campaign in Washington, D.C.

Taking his place at the helm is Vice President Ginger Walker.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work with so many good Democrats in North Carolina and I’m very proud of what we have accomplished over the years. Thank you for all of the support you have given to the LGBT Democrats and progressive causes,” he shared in a press release.

The organization’s President’s Council has voted to hold a convention in Charlotte, N.C. sometime in October in the meantime.

Butler said, “…I would encourage you to attend [the convention]. It is important for our caucus to continue to speak out, especially in the wake of the recent horrific anti-trans actions by Trump.”

