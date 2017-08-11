Regional: Carolinians bring home pageant wins

Carolinas News Notes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — North Carolina Entertainer of the Year (NC EOY) state system celebrated historic wins and achievements after a five-day national pageant from July 24-29, 2017 at the C2 Event Venue.

The current reigning NC EOY Charlton Alicea won the national title for the first time in North Carolina history. He ended up winning four of the five national categories including Creative Evening Wear, Creative Swimwear, Talent and Creative Presentation. NC EOY first alternate Cory Caleb Chanel Iman won the fifth category OnStage Question. Both North Carolina Mr. contestants swept all five categories.

“Indeed we made history. … This is unprecedented,” said Shane Windmeyer (aka Buff Faye) who also competed in the F.I. (female impersonator) division at National EOY. “Mr. NC EOY is now on the map and we are on fire.”

Also for the first time in NC EOY history, two contestants in the F.I. division made the Top 10 as finalists. The current reigning NC EOY, F.I. Buff Faye placed fourth, going into the Top 10 competing for the national title. This was her third time competing at the National Entertainer of the Year pageant and first time making Top 10. In addition, the NC EOY, FI second alternate Onyx Jade Adams made Top 10.

The current reigning NC EOY, Femme Vivi VanDank competed in the Femme division of National EOY and tied for two categories: Creative Swimwear and Onstage Question. This was her first time competing in the national pageant and placing among Top 5 overall.

The NC EOY F.I., King and Femme promoter David Bryant was also recognized on Finals night winning the national award for EOY Promoter of the Year. Both Bryant and Phil Voila are the current promoters for NC EOY F.I., King and Femme. Windmeyer (aka Buff Faye) is the promoter for NC EOY Mr.

info: eoy.net. northcarolinaeoy.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.