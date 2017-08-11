Research Roundup: Study analysis wrapping up

Carolinas News Notes

RALEIGH, N.C. — The “Gender-Inclusive Housing: Benchmarking the Policies and Practices of Peer Institution and Identifying the Needs of Transgender, Genderqueer, and Gender Non-Conforming Students in University Housing” research study is now in its final analysis stage at North Carolina State University’s GLBT Center and University Housing.

University students were studied on their perspectives and researchers are using this data to learn more about gender-inclusive housing implementation effects, or the lack thereof, as well as understanding transgender students’ experiences, the Technician reported.

The report will be released in the spring of 2018.

More information is available online.

In other news, the university’s student body president, Jackie Gonzalez, and the diversity outreach director, J Hallen, are working year-round for LGBTQ rights.

Gonzalez released a statement that addressed her goals of providing for a more positive campus climate for its LGBTQ community members. This includes encouragement of professors to use student preferred names and pronouns, addition of housing options and more.

One key change was in how packages are delivered and the policy surrounding it. Currently, students must present their ID to pick up packages. But this does not work for transgender students who may use another name than what is displayed on their ID. A proposal of using an ID number rather than a name will help to alleviate this.

Hallen shared that the proposal would help increase comfort in acceptance and provide for respect of one’s identity.

info: technicianonline.com. ncsu.edu.

