U.S./World: Kesha’s new ‘Rainbow’ album focuses on understanding

Beyond the Carolinas

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Pop artist Kesha released her new album, “Rainbow,” on Aug. 11 and each new song carries a theme about life’s challenges in today’s world.

“My new album ‘Rainbow’ is dedicated to my fans,” said Kesha.

In advance of the release, she rolled out “Hymn,” a song dedicated to dreamers and outsiders everywhere. Three others preceded “Hymn” — “Praying,” “Woman” and “Learn to Let Go.” This fourth release is intended as a way for fans to connect, many of whom have reached out to share personal stories of how her music had encouraged and helped them navigate through difficult times in their lives, promoters said. It is dedicated to “all the idealistic people around the world who refuse to turn their backs on progress, love, and equality whenever they are challenged,” Kesha shared in an essay about how she wrote about “Hymn” that appeared in Mic.

“It’s dedicated to the people who went out into the streets all over the world to protest against racism, hate, and division of any kind. It’s also dedicated to anyone who feels like they are not understood by the world or respected for exactly who they are,” she added.

The album is available for download on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play and Spotify.

Kesha will launch her “Rainbow Tour” traversing North America visiting 21 venues beginning in Alabama on Sept. 15 and ending with a concert in Los Angeles, Calif. She will visit Charlotte, N.C.’s The Fillmore Charlotte on Sept. 20 and Raleigh, N.C.’s The Ritz on Oct. 2.

Tickets are on sale now online through ticketing agencies as well as locales.

info: keshaofficial.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.