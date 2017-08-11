Quick Hits 08.11.17

Beyond the Carolinas

In a Scottish first, professional football clubs in all four of the Scottish Professional Football League divisions have teamed up to better include LGBTQ individuals by signing up for the Scottish LGBT Sports Charter which includes a set of five principles that aim to remove barriers of discrimination and create a more inclusive environment.

info: spfl.co.uk. equality-network.org/sports-charter.

ABC News has reported that actress Cynthia Nixon, who gained popularity from her years as part of the ensemble cast of “Sex and the City,” is considering a run for governor in New York against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

info: abcnews.go.com.

PSEG, a philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group, has partnered with The Tyler Clementi Center at Rutgers University to expand its LGBTQ Youth Empowerment Initiative to the city of Camden. The goal of the program is to help create more inclusive school communities for the LGBTQ student population and their allies.

info: pseg.com.

Openly gay Atlanta School Board candidate Charlie Stadtlander was assaulted and robbed during a transgender equality march on July 29 in Atlanta, Ga., the George Voice reported.

info: gavoice.com.

GLAAD announced the launch of its Campus Ambassador Program for the 2017-2018 academic year.

info: glaad.org.

The 8th Annual Kiehl’s LifeRide, supporting amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research and directly benefitting Dr. Daniela Fera from Boston Children’s Hospital, ended on Aug. 7. Monies raised are earmarked for HIV vaccine and research leading toward a cure.

info: kiehls-usa.com.

United HealthCare recently denied HIV medication to a New York man after accusing him of “engaging in high-risk homosexual behavior,” Queerty reported.

info: queerty.com.

GayRVA has announced that Drew Necci has been hired as editor. She was previously editor of sister publication RVA Magazine and then struck out on her own as a freelance writer. The publication is also accepting applications for fall editorial and video interns.

info: gayrva.com.

The 16th Annual Gender Odyssey, an international transgender conference, will be held in Seattle, Wash. from Aug. 23-27. This year’s event is especially of interest as the transgender community and its struggle for equal treatment and public education continues to make headlines around the country and as the community navigates an increasingly fraught and hostile political climate.

info: genderodyssey.org/seattle.

The LGBT Institute at the Center for Civil and Human Rights and Georgia State University are seeking participants in a 30-minute questionnaire that will examine the lives of LGBTQ people living in the American South. The online survey is open to LGBTQ residents in 14 southeastern states who are 18 or older. Respondents can access the survey through early November at lgbtinstitute.org/southernsurvey17. The 14 southern states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The survey is anonymous but will collect zip code and demographic information to create state-by-state portraits of the LGBTQ experience. Results will also be compared to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and other national surveys. Despite the American South being home to more LGBTQ adults than any other region in the country, the South remains the hub of anti-equality legislation.

info: lgbtinstitute.org. civilandhumanrights.org. gsu.edu.

“The L Word” is being revived on Showtime with Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey and Kate Moennig serving as its producers.

info: qsyndicate.com.

Lambda Literary has announced the receipt of a grant of $30,000 from the Amazon Literary Partnership for a eighth year in a row, a continuation of Amazon.com’s support for the recent Writers Retreat for Emerging LGBTQ Voices.

info: lambdaliterary.org.

Last month, tello Films received its first Emmy nomination for their original web series “secs & EXECS” and actress Mindy Sterling received the nomination for her role in the series. This makes tello Films the first lesbian network to receive such an honor.

info: tellofilms.com.

The Trevor Project reported a dramatic spike in calls, text messages and online chats overall, and most specifically from transgender youth following Donald Trump’s tweet regarding transgender military service members and the announcement of the “bathroom bill” in the Texas legislature which passed in the state’s Senate in late July and has now made its way to the House.

info: thetrevorproject.org.

Jenny Durkan won over 20 other candidates to become the first lesbian in Seattle, Wash. history to win a mayoral primary, and positioning herself to become the first openly lesbian mayor of the city.

info: victoryfund.org.

The Huffington Post has reported that U.S. Muslims have become more accepting of the LGBT community than white evangelicals according to a Pew Research Center survey.

info: huffingtonppost.com.

Jeffrey Hurant, the former CEO of escort site Rentboy, was sentenced to prison in Brooklyn federal court.

info: queerty.com.

Fondation Jasmin Roy has unveiled the results of its broad-scale historical survey on LGBTQ communities in Canada conducted by CROP.

info: fondationjasminroy.com.

Patti Labelle shared with QSyndicate that she was “still standing ‘cause gay fans loved me when other people tried not to.”

info: qsyndicate.com.

Agency33 has added three new clients to its LGBTQ division roster including tello Films, performers FAME&FICTION who embarked on their first tour in late July and the Big World, Little Om campaign to create a television program for LGBTQ children and other children living in non-traditional households that will enable them to see representation of their family in a cartoon format.

info: agency33pr.com.

GLMA reported that an article posted on tctmd.com on July 24 said a paper published in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that cross-sex hormone therapy (CSHT) may be correlated with adverse cardiovascular effects in transgender individuals.

info: glma.org.

In response to the rise in LGBTQ hate crimes since the 2016 U.S. election, Jack’d, a gay social app, has heightened security with a new feature that blurs the GPS of its members. “The blurring feature was originally created as a tool to protect gay men in countries such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt that have a history of violence against the gay community,” explained Alon Rivel, director of global marketing at Jack’d. “Since the 2016 election, however, there has been a surge in bullying and hate crimes against the LGBTQ community in the U.S. As a result, a growing number of gay men here want to increase their privacy and keep their locations private, too.”

info: jackdapp.com.

The Equality Forum has announced that the 2017 icons for LGBT History Month have been selected.

info: lgbthistorymonth.com.

Luxury cruise brand, Cunard, has welcomed its first booking by a same-sex couple following a recent Supreme Court ruling enabling same-sex marriages in Bermuda, where Cunard’s fleet of ships is registered.

info: cunard.com.

The Black AIDS Institute shared that new research is being explored regarding HIV racial disparities among black men who have sex with men.

info: blackaids.org.

Equality Illinois has recognized 51 law firms in Illinois, a 25 percent increase from last year, for leading the way in 2017 in providing a welcoming and fair work environment for LGBTQ employees and for supporting the LGBTQ community.

info: eqil.org.

The ACLU of Montana challenged in the Montana Supreme Court the legal sufficiency of a proposed anti-LGBTQ ballot initiative, I-183. The petition argued that the ballot and fiscal impact statements fail to adequately explain the initiative’s discriminatory impacts on transgender individuals and state and local budgets.

info: aclumontana.org.

Culture and history fans can celebrate the unique historic connection between Key West, Fla and Cuba during the LGBT Art & Cultural REvolution scheduled from Sept. 7-13.

info: keywesttocuba.com.

According to the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism Professor Stacy L. Smith, author of “Inequality in 900 Popular Films,” a new study on inclusion in 900 top movies of the last decade, “Privilege still speaks, as white, straight, able-bodied men remain the norm on screen in film.”

info: asc.usc.edu.

San Francisco, Calif. Supervisor Jane Kim is working together with the GLBT History Museum to preserve LGBTQ history in the Bay Area city. The museum’s historical society has also announced that it is forming a national advisory council to advise and support its staff and board on the fulfillment of its mission.

info: glbthistory.org.

After four meetings, the Commission on a Way Forward has released a status report available in print and on video to the Council of Bishops and the entire United Methodist Church, updating the church and the leaders on the work of the Commission.

info: umc.org/wayforward.

InterPride AGM & World Conference in Indianapolis, Ind. this Fall is still accepting registrations.

info: interpride.org.

The Laurel Foundation, which has for 25 years sponsored camps for children infected or affected by HIV/AIDS, is expanding their mission to host the first free transgender and gender non-conforming youth camp program this summer. With support from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, children from all over the nation, many for the first time, will experience the joys of summer camp and the freedom to be themselves.

info: laurel-foundation.org.

Azusa Pacific University, a Christian university in Southern California, is being sued by an employee who allegedly suffered severe and unlawful retaliation after complaining about anti-gay violence and harassment.

info: arthurkimlaw.com.

AIG Travel is pioneering a new approach to product development that will allow travel agents and other distribution partners the flexibility to offer customized travel insurance packages, including its Name Your Family one where travelers can define their family unit’s participants.

info: aig.com.

LGBTQ Middle Americans are more likely to worry about the direction of the country, feel less financially secure and struggle more with personal financial issues than other Americans, according to research by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co.

info: massmutual.com.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data on the nation’s progress in HIV testing and treatment, showing that nearly half of Americans with HIV have their virus under control.

info: cdc.gov.

The Roddenberry Foundation has pledged $1 million towards activism through its inaugural Roddenberry Fellowship, a year-long program for 20 individuals from across the U.S., who will each receive $50,000 to pursue a project or initiative in one of four fields: civil rights; climate change and environmental justice; immigration and refugee rights; and LGBTQ and women’s rights.

info: roddenberryfellowship.org.

Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, is claiming that he would not be surprised if over half of its members were LGBTQ as a result of the Temple’s inclusive policies, TheBlaze reported from an article in Vice.

info: theblaze.com.

The Open Society Foundations has announced its 2017 class of Soros Justice Fellows, a mix of attorneys, advocates, artists, writers and scholars who bring fresh ideas and energy to the challenge of maintaining past gains and continuing to push for progress toward a more humane criminal justice system in the U.S. Working in 11 states across the country, the 23 fellows seek to address the country’s overly punitive approach to crime, develop effective responses to both interpersonal and police violence, and challenge the ways in which the effects of incarceration linger long after someone has been released from prison. One participant is Ola Osaze, who will build regional networks of advocates working to safeguard black LGBTQ immigrants from the harms of the criminal justice and immigration systems.

info: opensocietyfoundations.org.

St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, creator of the Trans Health Program, has announced its second annual TransNation Festival set to be held in Los Angeles, Calif. in October.

info: transnationfestival.org.

Nearly 200 leaders met in Alexandria, Va. for Equality Federation’s 20th Leadership Conference in late July and had as one of its top agenda items a focus on conversion therapy, considered a “bright spot” for the LGBTQ movement. Recently, Rhode Island became the 10th state to ban dangerous anti-LGBTQ conversion “therapy” practices on minors. The District of Columbia also bans the practice. Workshops and plenary sessions reflected the work ahead, and the organization’s commitment to working across movements including HIV criminalization, rapid response communications, racial justice and building integrated voter engagement programs, organizers said.

info: equalityfederation.org.

The premiere of “Memories of a Penitent Heart” was premiered on PBS on July 31 and explored the life of Miguel Dieppa, a gay man who moved to New York, N.Y. to live outside the closet and succumbed to AIDS in the 1980s. On his deathbed, his religious mother pressured him to repent for being gay.

info: pbs.org/pov.

Fascinating Diamonds has recently introduced a new section of gay and lesbian engagement and wedding rings, including ones fashioned into a multi-colored gem stone rainbow band.

info: fascinatingdiamonds.com.

A new study by Williams Institute’s Alexander J. Martos, Patrick A. Wilson and Ilan H. Meyer identified 213 LGBTQ community health centers operating in 37 states. It found that none were operating in 11 states primarily clustered in the central U.S. (Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming), Alaska or Hawaii. Most LGBTQ community health centers provide wellness programs and services, HIV/STI services and counseling services. Among the services least available across health centers are transgender care services, pharmacy services and psychiatric services.

info: williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu.

Montréal Pride’s President and Founder Éric Pineault and the Alouettes’ General Manager Kavis Reed announced that both organizations are partnering this summer.

info: irelandandhall.com.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced detailed 48-week results from two Phase 3 studies (Studies 1489 and 1490) evaluating the efficacy and safety of a fixed-dose combination of bictegravir, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor and emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide, a dual-NRTI backbone, for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in treatment-naïve adults. In the ongoing studies, the protocol was found to be statistically non-inferior to regimens containing dolutegravir in combination with a dual-NRTI backbone. The data were presented in two late-breaker sessions [MOAB01 and TUPDB02] at the 9th IAS Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2017) in Paris, France.

info: gilead.com. clinicaltrials.gov.

The Scottish Trans Alliance has welcomed the U.K. government’s announcement of a consultation on reform of the Gender Recognition Act 2004 in England and Wales.

info: equality-network.org.

Community members gathered for an update on the new architectural and landscape redesign of The Wall Las Memorias AIDS Monument in Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles, Calif.

info: twlmp.org.

Hickory, N.C.-based Faith in America has condemned the actions of Donald Trump when he sidelined senior military leaders and declared a ban on transgender military service. The organization shared that “when individuals legislate on anti-LGBT ‘religious freedom’ bills and bring their respective religions into the public square, the most tormented groups are LGBT children who are struggling with their sexualities and identities.”

info: faithinamerica.org.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. and U.S./World News Notes columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.