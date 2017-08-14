Kevin Siers cartoon on Trump’s Charlottesville remarks

It took President Donald Trump three days to finally condemn the white supremacists responsible for the horrific violence in Charlottesville over the weekend that cost three people their lives: Heather Heyer, and state troopers Jay Cullen and Berke Bates.

Trump has never been one to be shy about denouncing anything and everything he disapproves of, so his silence was read by hate groups as a dog whistle of approval.

After delivering his remarks today condemning “the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups,” he walked away from the podium without answering questions from reporters wanting to know why it took him so long to denounce said groups.

Charlotte Observer cartoonist Kevin Siers is, as usual, brilliant in his response, which you can see below.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



16 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.