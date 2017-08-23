Early voting starts Thursday for Charlotte mayor, council. What you need to know.

Early voting for the Charlotte mayoral race and City Council starts Thursday and ends Sept. 9

By Jim Morrill, The Charlotte Observer

So are you ready to cast a ballot in Charlotte’s primary election? You don’t have to wait long.

Early voting in the city primaries starts Thursday.

Who can I vote for?

Mayor and city council races are on the ballot. (School board races are not.)

There are Democratic and Republican primaries for mayor. There are Democratic council primaries for at-large seats and those in Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5. There’s a Republican primary in District 6.

What does it take to win the primary?

A candidate needs 40 percent of the vote to win. If no one hits that, there will be a runoff on Oct. 10.

Where can I vote early?

Starting Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hal Marshall Center, 618 N. College St.

Additional sites open Sept. 5 for five days. The final day of early voting at all sites will be Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

▪ Beatties Ford Road Library, 2412 Beatties Ford Road.

▪ Independence Regional Library, 6000 Conference Road.

▪ Main Library, 310 N. Tryon St.

▪ SouthPark, 2100 Rexford Road.

▪ South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road.

▪ Steele Creek Library, 13620 Steele Creek Road.

▪ University City (Old Pier 1), 8802 JW Clay Blvd.

▪ West Boulevard Library, 2157 West Blvd.

Originally published by The Charlotte Observer.

About the author: The Charlotte Observer is the largest daily newspaper in the Carolinas. CharlotteObserver.com is the most visited news and information website in the region. QNotes is proud to be a member of The Observer's Charlotte News Alliance.