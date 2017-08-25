Triad: Director Resignation, Greensboro Pride, GGF Bingo, Theatre Auditions, Family Program, PFLAG Scholarships

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Rayce Lamb has stepped down as director of North Star LGBTQ Community Center.

Director resigns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Star LGBTQ Community Center, 930 Burke St., has announced that its director Rayce Lamb is stepping down, effective Oct. 8.

“Due to my full-time gig at Wake Forest, a new and extended travel schedule and the continued growth of the center, the time has come for me to step away. I am proud of my accomplishments here, but also value this organization and its mission to the point that I do not want to hinder its growth going forward,” Lamb shared.

He added, “Although I will be stepping down as director, my time at North Star is not over. Rather, I will transition my time and energy to serving on the board of directors overseeing the larger mission and strategic growth of the organization. In addition, I will continue to serve the center as both a volunteer and through programming within its Faith Initiative.”

A job search for his replacement is underway. The board of directors are accepting applications until Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. Interested parties are encouraged to apply. Applicants should be able to commit to 20-25 hours per week. Send resumes and cover letters to info@northstarlgbtcc.com. An announcement will be made by the end of September about the replacement.

info: northstarlgbtcc.com.

Greensboro Pride ramps up

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2017 Greensboro Pride celebration will take place on Sept. 16, 11 a.m., along S. Elm St.

Attendees will be able to enjoy stage performances, vendors, food all day long and those with children will have a kids’ area where activities will keep them entertained.

More information is available online

info: greensboropride.org.

GGF hosts bingo under stars

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation will hold its Bingo Under the Stars on Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at The Elm Street Center, 203 S. Elm St.

Enjoy bingo on the roof deck while helping to raise funds for the foundation.

Cocktails with the Queens takes place at 6 p.m., with doors opening afterward at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15/advance, $20/at the door and $12/with student and/or government ID.

In other news, the foundation awarded its 2017 grants in late July to Hospice and Palliative Care ($5,000), National Conference for Community and Justice of the Piedmont Triad ($10,000) and Planned Parenthood of the South Atlantic ($10,000).

info: ggfnc.org.

Auditions set for fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Theatre Alliance will hold auditions for its 2018 season on Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd.

Shows include “Fun Home” (January), “9 to 5” (February), “We Will Rock You: The Queen Musical (March), “Smile” (April, youth) and “Shrek: The Musical” (May).

And, the theatre shared that their flexpasses are on sale online or at the box office on Fridays and can be used through May 2018. Cost is $102/adults and $90/seniors, students and military.

Fall performances include “Million Dollar Quartet” (September), “Pricilla: Queen of the Desert” (October), “Becky’s New Car” (November) and “Welcome to Virginia” (November-December). Finish out 2017 with “A Tuna Christmas” (December).

The theatre is also seeking to rent professional costumes for “Pricilla” and are asking the community to assist in the cost of the endeavor. Sponsorships entitle the giver to a number of benefits. Visit bit.ly/2wnrlVu to contribute.

info: wstheatrealliance.org.

Youth caregivers sought

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One Step Further is searching the area for families with LGBTQ youth to volunteer for its pilot Family Factor Program.

Parents and caregivers and LGBTQ youth, ages 12-24 are invited to participate where the program will address family rejection of LGBTQ youth. Additionally, discussion will be held to improve family relationships, the organization shared.

One Step invites those in healthy, high-functioning, as well as struggling families to participate. Meetings will be held over a 10-week period.

For more information, call Director Jasmin Cooper at 336-275-3699, ext. 205 or email at jcooper@onestepfurther.com.

info: onestepfurther.com.

Scholarship awards presented

SALISBURY, N.C. — Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays Salisbury/Rowan, along with its Scholarships Advisory Committee, have announced the winners of its annual scholarship awards.

Seven youth received $1,000 each to be used for the upcoming academic year. They are (with scholarship name/high school/university or college): Olivia R. Llanio, China Grove, N.C., Anne Stanback-Charlotte Kinlock Scholarship, graduate of Jesse C. Carson High School, Rollins College; Eleanor “Nellie” Brown, Salisbury, N.C., Linda Ketner Community Service Scholarship, Salisbury High School, Appalachian State University; Terry D. Lark, Salisbury, N.C., Bob Page-Dale Frederiksen Scholarship, North Rowan High School, University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Madison T. Temple, Landis, N.C., Ralph Ketner-Bill Stanback Equality Scholarship, South Rowan High School, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Ronnie L. Williams, Salisbury, N.C., Salisbury Pride-Scotty Ray Gilbert Scholarship, Jesse C. Carson High School, University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Sabrina E. Harkey, Rockwell, N.C., Roger and Linda Hull Scholarship, East Rowan High School, Western Carolina University; and Rilee A. Rockey, Salisbury, N.C., Russell E. Hellekson, Jr. Scholarship, North Rowan High School, East Carolina University.

Committee members were Chairman Michael Clawson, Lisa Cobb, Dr. Mary Frances Edens, Roger Hull, Vonda Kimrey-Jenkins, Donna Odrosky and Carol Williams-Swoope.

In addition, the 2017 Bob Johnsen Faculty Advocacy Award, in its inaugural season, was presented to Bob Johnsen, a current teacher and faculty advisor for the Gay-Straight Alliance at Jesse C. Carson High School.

info: pflag.org/chapter/pflag-salisbury-rowan.

