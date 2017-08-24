Kevin Siers goes after Sen. Berger’s white supremacy comments in new cartoon

Is Sen. Berger trying to have it both ways?

The violence that broke out in Charlottesville after white supremacists, neo-Nazis and the KKK stormed the city to ostensibly protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, claimed the life of Heather Heyer. Heyer, an anti-racist demonstrator, was killed when a driver plowed into the protesters.

Sen. Phil Berger has denounced white supremacy in the wake of Charlottesville, but called Gov. Roy Cooper’s criticism of a Republican bill that would protect motorists who hit protesters blocking roadways “divisive.”

Berger also defended a 2015 law that Cooper wants repealed, preventing the removal, or relocation of Confederate monuments.

“Two years ago, the state Senate unanimously passed a bill that tried to reduce the politics in making these decisions,” he wrote. “I believe many current members of the Senate would be hesitant to begin erasing our state and country’s history by replacing that process with a unilateral removal of all monuments with no public discourse.”

The Charlotte Observer‘s cartoonist Kevin Siers takes Berger to task for that, as well as for the Republican-controlled efforts in the state to dis-empower and disenfranchise the black and brown vote through suppression and gerrymandering using racial data.

