Campus Scene: Student org offers safety program

Pictured Above: Campus Pride is gearing up for the new school year with its safety and anti-hate programs.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Campus Pride has announced its 2017-18 school year Safe Space program training.

Executive Director Shane Windmeyer shared that the two-day Safe Space Train the Trainer booking dates are open for appointments.

Those engaged in the program learn to identify the essential components of, understand the content of and create a learning activity to be used in a Safe Training Program, as well as the ability to describe practices for creating an inclusive campus environment for LGBTQ students.

Campus Pride provides logos, lesson plans and everything needed to launch a successful program on campuses.

Additionally, Campus Pride has Stop the Hate Train the Trainer slots available for the upcoming school calendar year. This is an educational initiative with the express purpose of supporting colleges and universities in preventing and combating hate across their campuses, as well as fostering the development of a community, the organization said.

Participants learn about hate speech on campuses, learn how to form a bias incident response team and how to prevent hate crimes, among a host of other tools.

Comprehensive training manuals are provided to each participant so that one can learn, experience and practice the skills set forth for a viable program. Also, participants will have the wherewithal to establish an action plan for a 12-month period.

For more information on both programs, email greg@campuspride.org.

And, Windmeyer is taking reservations for speaking engagements for the fall and spring. Topics include “The Impact of Hate” and “The State of Higher Education for LGBTQ People.” Email info@campuspride.org for more information.

info: campuspride.org. stophate.org.

