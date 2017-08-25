Threesome Relationships: Are they really possible?

Tell Trinity

Dear Trinity,

I recently read your comments on threesome relationships, and you seem to defend them. Now, really Trinity, aren’t threesome relationships guaranteed scenarios for trouble, jealousy and eventual failure?

Three’s Troubles, Albany, NY

Dear Three’s Troubles,

Now, really, isn’t it true that relationships between two people also have troubles, jealousy and failures? If you talk to threesome “couples,” which you probably haven’t, then you’d find that their troubles are not very different from those of “conventional” couples? Many that I’ve talked to say, “There are benefits, like always having someone around who’s willing to do the chores that the others won’t, there’s always someone to hang out with, bills are always cheaper and there’s always someone in the mood to have sex!” Oh, and by the way, pumpkin, aren’t two scoops of Ben and Jerry’s so much more delicious than just one?

Hey Trinity,

I’m dating a guy who likes to do drugs, “crystal methane” to be exact. It makes him crazy sometimes, but other times he’s great. Am I crazy for dating him?

Crystal Crazed, Boston, MA

Hey Crystal Crazed,

“Crystal,” a.k.a. “Tina,” not only takes your happy cells away, but also very often leads to the onset of mental illness issues. I’m also finding that most people who enjoy crystal today become committed to a life of antidepressants tomorrow. So if you decide to continue dating him, which I can’t understand why you would, then try getting him interested in healthier options or recovery or, darling, start buying your roller coaster tickets in bulk! Good luck.

Hello Trinity,

When I first met my partner, we used to have very romantic times together. Now after four years, I can barely keep his attention, and I used to get lots of that. We both love each other, but I can tell he’s bored. Is it him, me or us? What can I do?

Unnoticed, Indianapolis, IN

Hello Unnoticed,

Whether it’s him, you or the both of you, many couples get less sexual as time goes on; people do too. That’s life! Most “successful” couples face this issue at least a few times throughout their relationship. You’re not alone, honey, at least on this issue. Instead of wasting time thinking about how it was, start taking action with romantic evenings, wine with dinner, early nights to bed and smart getaways. And if that doesn’t work, try a romantic day…at the therapist’s office! (Oh, let the angst begin? I dare not think so. Take a look at my cartoon to see how I cope with this kind of dilemma. Or not.

Dearest Trinity,

I love dating and meeting new people, but I can’t seem to hold on to a date. Even worse is getting dumped each time. Why do nice guys always get dumped?

Constantly Dumped, Louisville, KY

Dearest Constantly Dumped,

There are many reasons why you’re getting dumped. Besides asking friends to “tell you the truth” about what may be causing this, sweetie, try memorizing:

Trinity’s Eye-Opening Reasons You Keep Getting Dumped

1. You try too hard to be liked by being too pushy, too needy, too willing and/or too aggressive!

2. You’re unable to let someone else be right, be quiet, prove you’re wrong, disagree with your opinion or have an opinion of their own!

3. You’re a slob at home and in public, with no manners and nothing kind to say about anyone.

4. You’re a rageaholic, alcoholic, drugaholic, sexaholic and/or jealousaholic.

5. You’re selfish, inconsistent and non-committal! In other words you’re still a child.

6. You date losers because you think you’re a loser!

7. Your idea of a good night out is a boring night at home watching TV!

8. You don’t stay focused on your date because you’re too busy looking at or “cruising” every “thing” that walks by.

9. You keep dating tourists who only visit for a week at a time.

10. Lastly, you act too tough, too self-assured, too upper class and/or too macho when you really just need to act humble!

info: With a Masters of Divinity, Reverend Trinity hosted “Spiritually Speaking,” a weekly radio drama performed globally, and is now minister of sponsor, WIG: Wild Inspirational Gatherings, wigministries.org. Learn more at telltrinity.com.

