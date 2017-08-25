InFocus: Charlotte 2017 — LGBTQ Newcomer and Community Resource Guide
Updated: August 25, 2017 at 9:16 am
qnotes presents its annual newcomer, visitor and resident guide for Charlotte’s LGBT community. In print and online, find all the resources you need to make the best of your time here, whether you’re in for a short trip to the city, it’s your new-found home or your home of many years! Listings including nightlife, community resources and more, with features on “gayborhoods” and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s LGBTQ Alumni Association.
‘Gayborhoods’ offer LGBTQ-friendly fun
The Queen City is replete with a host of enjoyable and super neighborhoods where the LGBTQ community is welcomed and acknowledged in a city that is considered liberal and LGBTQ-friendly.
UNC Charlotte strives to serve LGBTQ students and grads
The University of North Carolina at Charlotte is working hard to establish a viable alumni association for LGBTQ graduates.
Charlotte annual events
A list of Charlotte’s LGBTQ and other events.
Voting registration and government
Get registered to vote with these resources.
Charlotte nightlife establishments
Charlotte’s got a host of nightlife establishments to hang out in and have fun.
Dial 411 for the community
Comprehensive resources for the Charlotte, N.C. area.
