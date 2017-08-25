InFocus: Charlotte 2017 — Charlotte annual events
A listing of annual LGBTQ and other community events in and around the Queen City and approximately when they occur each year. Learn more about the events at the web addresses provided.
February
Human Rights Campaign Carolina Gala
hrccarolina.org.
An annual black-tie fundraising event, the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.
April
Gay Charlotte Film Festival
gaycharlottefilmfestival.com.
An annual festival of established and up-and-coming LGBTQ films.
House of Mercy AIDS Walk
thehouseofmercy.org.
Hosted annually in downtown Belmont, this fundraiser provides support for House of Mercy’s clients.
Pride in Business Expo & Career Fair
clgbtcc.org.
Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts a chance to showcase your local business or find new career opportunities.
May
The Happening
fftc.org/clgf.
Annual Charlotte Gay and Lesbian Fund luncheon.
Forté!
gmccharlotte.org.
A fundraising dinner for the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte.
Queen City Drag Race
queencitydragrace.com.
Local drag stars perform at this annual team relay drag race.
RAIN AIDS Walk
carolinarain.org.
This annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event is the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.
Speed Street
600festival.com.
Uptown Charlotte is transformed by this celebration of motor sports featuring endless entertainment on two stages and countless vendors.
Queen City Stomp (on hiatus)
southerncountrycharlotte.com.
Organized by Southern Country Charlotte. An annual country dance hoedown weekend festival benefiting various LGBT organizations in Charlotte.
June
Taste of Charlotte
tasteofcharlotte.com.
This foodie’s heaven event features a sampling of local culinary arts in Uptown Charlotte.
Time Out Youth Gala
timeoutyouth.org.
An evening of music, food and fun benefiting Time Out Youth.
July
Charlotte Black Gay Pride
cbgp.org.
Annual event celebrating the diversity of the LGBT community. Pride festivities, expos, town halls and events.
August
Charlotte Pride
charlottepride.org.
Charlotte’s annual Pride festival takes Uptown Charlotte by storm. Latin Pride and Trans Pride (programs of Charlotte Pride) are also part of the annual event and have their own separate programming in addition to participating during the festival’s celebration.
Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade
charlottepride.org/parade.
Community-wide event with bands, organizations, businesses, arts groups, politicians and more that march down Tryon St. in Uptown Charlotte.
Flourish Queer Arts Consortium
queerartsconsortium.com.
A “Festival within a festival,” Flourish showcases Charlotte’s rich LGBTQ arts and cultural community during Charlotte Pride.
LGBT-Friendly College Fair
campuspride.org.
Campus Pride hosts its regional LGBTQ-Friendly National College Fair in Charlotte.
September
Festival in the Park
festivalinthepark.org.
Charlotte’s annual arts festival overtakes Freedom Park.
October
OUTSpoken
outspoken.uncc.edu.
UNC Charlotte’s annual LGBTQ speaker series.
November
Dinner With Friends
carolinarain.org/dinnerwithfriends.
An annual collection of private and public parties raising funds for the Regional AIDS Interfaith Network.
