InFocus: Charlotte 2017 — Charlotte annual events

A list of annual LGBTQ and other community events

Back to InFocus: Charlotte Index…

A listing of annual LGBTQ and other community events in and around the Queen City and approximately when they occur each year. Learn more about the events at the web addresses provided.

February

Human Rights Campaign Carolina Gala

hrccarolina.org.

An annual black-tie fundraising event, the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.

April

Gay Charlotte Film Festival

gaycharlottefilmfestival.com.

An annual festival of established and up-and-coming LGBTQ films.

House of Mercy AIDS Walk

thehouseofmercy.org.

Hosted annually in downtown Belmont, this fundraiser provides support for House of Mercy’s clients.

Pride in Business Expo & Career Fair

clgbtcc.org.

Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts a chance to showcase your local business or find new career opportunities.

May

The Happening

fftc.org/clgf.

Annual Charlotte Gay and Lesbian Fund luncheon.

Forté!

gmccharlotte.org.

A fundraising dinner for the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte.

Queen City Drag Race

queencitydragrace.com.

Local drag stars perform at this annual team relay drag race.

RAIN AIDS Walk

carolinarain.org.

This annual HIV/AIDS awareness and fundraising event is the largest of its kind in the Carolinas.

Speed Street

600festival.com.

Uptown Charlotte is transformed by this celebration of motor sports featuring endless entertainment on two stages and countless vendors.

Queen City Stomp (on hiatus)

southerncountrycharlotte.com.

Organized by Southern Country Charlotte. An annual country dance hoedown weekend festival benefiting various LGBT organizations in Charlotte.

June

Taste of Charlotte

tasteofcharlotte.com.

This foodie’s heaven event features a sampling of local culinary arts in Uptown Charlotte.

Time Out Youth Gala

timeoutyouth.org.

An evening of music, food and fun benefiting Time Out Youth.

July

Charlotte Black Gay Pride

cbgp.org.

Annual event celebrating the diversity of the LGBT community. Pride festivities, expos, town halls and events.

August

Charlotte Pride

charlottepride.org.

Charlotte’s annual Pride festival takes Uptown Charlotte by storm. Latin Pride and Trans Pride (programs of Charlotte Pride) are also part of the annual event and have their own separate programming in addition to participating during the festival’s celebration.

Bank of America Charlotte Pride Parade

charlottepride.org/parade.

Community-wide event with bands, organizations, businesses, arts groups, politicians and more that march down Tryon St. in Uptown Charlotte.

Flourish Queer Arts Consortium

queerartsconsortium.com.

A “Festival within a festival,” Flourish showcases Charlotte’s rich LGBTQ arts and cultural community during Charlotte Pride.

LGBT-Friendly College Fair

campuspride.org.

Campus Pride hosts its regional LGBTQ-Friendly National College Fair in Charlotte.

September

Festival in the Park

festivalinthepark.org.

Charlotte’s annual arts festival overtakes Freedom Park.

October

OUTSpoken

outspoken.uncc.edu.

UNC Charlotte’s annual LGBTQ speaker series.

November

Dinner With Friends

carolinarain.org/dinnerwithfriends.

An annual collection of private and public parties raising funds for the Regional AIDS Interfaith Network.

All lists in the InFocus Charlotte section were compiled by qnotes staff. Research into finding community resources was only as good as what was available online and from other sources. Should readers find errors and wish to send corrections to the list or want to have an event listed, email qnotes with “InFocus addition” in the subject line to editor@goqnotes.com. qnotes wants to make these listings as accurate as possible to maintain integrity of the information provided.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter