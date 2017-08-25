InFocus: Charlotte 2017 — Charlotte nightlife establishments
Updated: August 24, 2017 at 8:17 pm
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
Back to InFocus: Charlotte Index…
Bar Argon
Bar/Dance/Video Lounge; Popular with: Mix
4544-C South Blvd.
barargon.com.
Bar at 316
Bar/Lounge; Popular with: Mix
316 Rensselaer Ave.
bar316.com.
Boulevard 1820
Drag Restaurant/Lounge; Popular with: Mix
1820 South Blvd.
boulevard1820.net.
Chasers
Bar/Adult; Popular with: Men
3271 The Plaza
chaserscharlotte.club.
The Hide-A-Way
Bar; Popular with: Mix
405 E. Baskins Rd., Rock Hill
thehideawaysc.com.
The Nickel Bar
Bar/Dance; Popular with: Mix,
African-American community
2817 Rozzelles Ferry Rd.
facebook.com/thenickelbar.
Petra’s
Piano Bar/Cabaret/Lounge
Popular with: Mix, Eccentric
1919 Commonwealth Ave.
petraspianobar.com.
The Scorpio
Bar/Dance/Drag; Popular with: Mix
2301 Freedom Dr.
thescorpio.com.
Sidelines
Sports Bar; Popular with: Mix
4544-C South Blvd.
thesidelinesbar.com.
The Woodshed Lounge
Bar; Popular with: Men, Bear/Leather
4000 Queen City Dr.
woodshedlounge.com.
All lists in the InFocus: Charlotte section were compiled by qnotes staff. Research into finding community resources was only as good as what was available online and from other sources. Should readers find errors and wish to send corrections to the list or want to have a bar listed, email qnotes with “InFocus addition” in the subject line to editor@goqnotes.com. qnotes wants to make these listings as accurate as possible to maintain integrity of the information provided.
Related Posts
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
Comments