InFocus: Charlotte 2017 — Voting registration and government

Everything you need to know about voter registration and accessing public officials and their offices

Voter registration

Statewide

North Carolina State Board of Elections

ncsbe.gov.

Voter tools, registration, precinct lookup,

campaign finance reports, data and statistics and more.

Deadline to register is 25 days before the date of an election.

Local

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections

741 Kenilworth Ave. # 202

Charlotte, N.C.

mecknc.gov/boe.

Registration may also be available at libraries, Department of Transportation driver’s license bureaus, public high schools or college admission offices, as well as various service agencies and the Employment Security Commission. Call ahead to ensure they are prepared for registration processing.

On another note, precincts are always on the lookout for reliable, responsible workers who are willing to be part of the election process. Check with local boards of election to learn more.

Also, become engaged in voter contact is to volunteer for one’s party at the campaign office. Make calls, canvass neighborhoods, assemble mailing pieces, or whatever is needed to aid in a candidate’s successful bid for election. Meetings on a precinct, county or state will bring volunteers together to make the American voting experience more energized.

Local government

Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners

(elected in even-numbered years/six from districts/three at-large)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center

600 E. 4th St., Charlotte, NC 28202

704-336-2472

mecknc.gov/CountyManagersOffice/BOCC.

Regular Meetings: First and third Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Meeting Chamber

The commission is currently dominated by Democrats and is largely supportive of the LGBTQ community.

Charlotte City Council

(elected in odd-numbered years/seven from districts/four at-large)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center

600 E. 4th St., Charlotte, NC 28202

704-336-7600

charmeck.org/city/charlotte/citycouncil.

Regular Meetings: Mondays, 7 p.m., Meeting Chamber

The current council is filled with Democrats who are supportive of the LGBTQ community. Member LaWana Mayfield is the only LGBTQ elected officials serving.

All lists in the InFocus: Charlotte section were compiled by qnotes staff. Research into finding community resources was only as good as what was available online and from other sources. Should readers find errors and wish to send corrections to the list or want to have additions listed, email qnotes with “InFocus addition” in the subject line to editor@goqnotes.com. qnotes wants to make these listings as accurate as possible to maintain integrity of the information provided.

