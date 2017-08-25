Trump supporters Deplorable Pride to protest during Charlotte Pride parade

Charlotte Pride blocked the group from participating in the parade

Looks like we haven’t heard the last of the Deplorable Pride group, who support President Donald Trump. The group was blocked from participating in the Charlotte Pride parade this Sunday.

They hoped to have a float, which would have included a Melania Trump impersonator. Instead, the group is going to hold a protest march “against intolerance” to coincide with the parade, beginning half an hour before it starts and stopping along the route to stop and be seen.

The group has posted the following statement to its website:

Join us in Charlotte North Carolina on August 27th. Come and show your support for your fellow Trump supporters who are LGBT and are being persecuted by their own gay community. Help us show them that WE ALL STAND UNITED! We will be meeting at Romare Bearden Park 300 S. Church St. Charlotte NC and walk 6 blocks to the square of Trade and Tryon. Where the Charlotte Pride parade route turns. We will walk and stand UNITED AS ONE! We will have items for you to make signs or you can bring your own. This will be a non-confrontational peaceful demonstration showing that you stand with your fellow Trump supporters. The Charlotte Pride event in Charlotte is expected to draw 120,000 people in attendance. Please help us show that intolerance is not acceptable. Deplorable Pride and Carolinas for Trump will be hosting this event. If you would like to speak please get in touch with Brian Talbert or Chris O’Shea to let them know you would like to say something. EVERYONE IS INCLUDED AT OUR EVENT. REGARDLESS OF YOUR POLITICAL VIEWS! WE ARE TRULY ALL INCLUSIVE. Thank you all in advance.

A Charlotte Pride spokesperson defended its decision on Friday, The Charlotte Observer reports, saying “the nonprofit has the right to exclude any group it feels does not reflect the parade’s values of welcoming groups on the fringes of American society, including undocumented immigrants.”

“In the past, we have made similar decisions to decline participation from other organizations espousing anti-LGBTQ religious or public policy stances,” Charlotte Pride said in a statement. “Charlotte Pride envisions a world in which LGBTQ people are affirmed, respected, and included in the full social and civic life of their local communities, free from fear of any discrimination, rejection, and prejudice.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said they are aware of the planned protest, and that it is the only one they are aware of to coincide with the parade, and that they will continue to monitor social media to see what other protesters may show up to demonstrate.

Deplorable Pride is not only upset with Charlotte Pride, but are also mad at another North Carolina entity: Gays For Trump. Deplorable Pride claims the group is trying to pretend it is the one being banned from participating in the parade in order to raise funds.

