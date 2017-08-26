Charlotte Pride 2017 kicks off

Let the party begin!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride has begun, with festivities kicking off today around noon. Thousands will flock to uptown Charlotte for the festival, as well as for the parade tomorrow. The Charlotte Pride parade is now the largest in the city.

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts addresses the crowd at the opening ceremony

The presentation of the colors

The community flocks to uptown

i think i’m in love #cltpride A post shared by Cassidy Clayton (@cassyalexandra) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Blame The Youth is ripping it up on the Wells Fargo Stage! Get here. #CLTPride A post shared by QNotes (@qnotescarolinas) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

#Cltpride With the Girls A post shared by Regina French (@_queen4eva) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

#charlotte #cltpride #clt #bubbles A post shared by QNotes (@qnotescarolinas) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Drag queens drown out hate

The anti-LGBTQ street preachers were nothing compared with the beauty and strength of the queens.

Even dogs love Pride

Happy Pride, everyone! Have fun and stay safe.

