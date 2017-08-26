Charlotte Pride 2017 kicks off
Updated: August 26, 2017 at 4:59 pm
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride has begun, with festivities kicking off today around noon. Thousands will flock to uptown Charlotte for the festival, as well as for the parade tomorrow. The Charlotte Pride parade is now the largest in the city.
Read our preview guide for more information.
Related: Trump supporters Deplorable Pride will protest Charlotte Pride parade
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts addresses the crowd at the opening ceremony
Honored to bring greetings to @CLTPride today! #CLTPride #CLTMayor pic.twitter.com/blxBCKQRBK
— Jennifer Roberts (@JenRobertsNC) August 26, 2017
The presentation of the colors
Presentation of the colors 🏳️🌈🇺🇸 #cltpride @cltpride pic.twitter.com/EsanrhXRX5
— DCHomos (@DCHomos) August 26, 2017
The community flocks to uptown
Drag queens drown out hate
This #dragqueen clapped back against #antigay & #antitrans street preachers so hard she busted the fan. #cltpride #charlottepride pic.twitter.com/mty06HQINn
— QNotes (@qnotescarolinas) August 26, 2017
The anti-LGBTQ street preachers were nothing compared with the beauty and strength of the queens.
Even dogs love Pride
The #DogsOfPride are the best dogs. #cltpride #hscforeverfamily pic.twitter.com/G8uJWKccIw
— Robbie Howell (@robbiehowell) August 26, 2017
The #DogsOfPride are the best dogs. #cltpride 🏳️🌈 #hscforeverfamily pic.twitter.com/gfwWj0QNRp
— Robbie Howell (@robbiehowell) August 26, 2017
Happy Pride, everyone! Have fun and stay safe.
Related Posts
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.
Comments