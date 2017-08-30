Sen. Joel Ford is selling himself as an advocate for the LGBTQ community despite record showing the opposite

Ford's voting record proves he is not the fighter for LGBTQ rights he wants you to think he is now that he's running for mayor

Pictured Above: Sen. Joel Ford wants you to believe he is on your side.

Sen. Joel Ford is running in the Charlotte mayoral race, and he wants you to believe he has fought for the rights of the LGBTQ community.

He has not.

Ford pushed for a compromise on LGBTQ rights after Charlotte passed a non-discrimination ordinance providing protections for the community, prompting the North Carolina General Assembly to counter with House Bill 2 (HB2). Ford was ready to throw the transgender community under the bus, and has not changed from that position.

He made that clear in a recent meeting with former qnotes editor Matt Comer, whom Ford went after on Twitter with a pooping dog GIF when his record was questioned. He later apologized.

Comer reports that Ford still doesn’t support a non-discrimination ordinance that allows trans people to use the bathrooms matching their gender identity.

Ford also voted to grant magistrates the right to refuse to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. It was a stance that was to the right of then-Gov. Pat McCrory, the man who signed HB2 into law. McCrory vetoed the bill, which the North Carolina Senate then overrode.

And now he wants to come to us for votes, with a sponsored Facebook post, playacting as an ally?

One word: No.

Equality North Carolina Interim Director Matt Hirschy took Ford to task on Facebook for this disingenuous attempt to get votes from the very community he has ignored while in office, reminding him that we know his record all too well.

“I believe we are all God’s children and have a right to equality under the law to pursue a life of liberty and happiness. That means standing up for the rights of the LGBTQ community,” Ford’s caption reads. The headline and excerpt argue for equality under the law and the need to fight for the “blessing” of “diversity” in Charlotte.

Hirschy reminds Ford that his stances on these issues is a matter of public record. Or, as he puts it, “We have receipts, sir.”

UPDATE: Human Rights Campaign Communications Director, and former Equality NC Executive Director, Chris Sgro has taken to Twitter to compare Ford’s “phony appeal” to the LGBTQ community to the antics of President Donald Trump, who claimed to be an ally to help get elected before going after our rights while in office.

@joeldford Ford pretending to be friend to LGBTQ community is a page out of Trump’s campaign book. Didn’t fool us then. Won’t fool us now. — Chris Sgro (@cristoferosgro) August 30, 2017

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.