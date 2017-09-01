Charlotte mayoral candidate wants voters to know she’s white and opposes LGBTQ rights

This is the former magistrate's first run at political office

Pictured Above: Kimberley Barnette, a former magistrate, is running for Charlotte mayor as a Republican. (Credit: Facebook)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte mayoral candidate has an eyebrow raising message for voters. Republican candidate Kimberley Paige Barnette’s Facebook page says, “Vote for me!” and advertises her as, “REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL.”

Barnette also wants voters to know she is not in favor of LGBTQ protections against discrimination.

“I would not support the local Ordinance LGBT,” Barnette wrote in a status from July. “I was a magistrate in Mecklenburg County (Charlotte, NC) for over 18 years. I issued a warrant on a male for secret peeping in the local shopping mall years ago in the restroom.”

Charlotte only voted to expand its nondiscrimination ordinance to protect LGBTQ people, including the right of trans people to use the bathrooms matching their gender identity, last year. It was then nullified by House Bill 2 (HB2), and later repealed.

Not only does the status rely on “predators in the bathroom” fear mongering, it seems it occurred at a time before the nondiscrimination ordinance had been expanded to protect transgender people, based on her wording, “years ago.”

It therefore makes the point that sexual offenders don’t need a law granting trans people the right to use bathrooms matching their gender identity to commit crimes, and that there are already laws in place to deal with those individuals.

The Republican candidate, who is running against city council member Kenny Smith and businessman Gary Dunn in the primary, also drew criticism online for her statement during a debate that she doesn’t think the city should “encourage more lower-income people to (come to) Charlotte.”

“We should attract higher-income people,” she said.

Barnette also said she was not in favor of allowing transgender people to use the restrooms matching their gender identity in the debate.

“I don’t believe that transgenders should be in bathrooms based on their, who they identify with, I never have,” she said. “I believe that there could be a separate restroom, but however I do not believe that that should be allowed whatsoever.”

“As a magistrate, I issued processes on persons that were in the bathroom, males that were in the bathroom, and you never know what they are, and they scare children, quite frankly,” she added.

Barnette could not be immediately reached. We will update this story if she returns our request for comment.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.