New LGBT movies on Netflix (September 2017)

This month's additions include two documentaries and a drama

Netflix is adding a number of new titles throughout the month, and three of the films are in the LGBTQ category and are all well worth the watch. We preview them below.

Carol (2015)

Based on the 1952 romance novel The Price of Salt, Carol is a critically acclaimed drama that tells the story of a love affair between a woman going through a difficult divorce, played by Cate Blanchett, and a young photographer, played by Rooney Mara.

You can read more about the film in our review published back when it was in theaters.

Carol trailer

Carol Reviews

Metacritic: 95%

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Buy Carol, or stream it if you don’t have Netflix, here.

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography (2017)

Celebrated documentary filmmaker Errol Morris turns his lens on portrait photographer Elsa Dorfman, who made a name for herself documenting a large swath of humanity, including her famous friends in the Beat Generation, such as Allen Ginsberg and Lawrence Ferlinghetti.

Dorfman also famously photographed people, both with and without AIDS, engaged in activities that might help those suffering during the height of the epidemic in their daily lives. The project was in collaboration with graphic artist Marc A. Sawyer for the book 40 Ways to Fight the Fight Against AIDS.

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography Trailer

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography Reviews

Metacritic: 77%

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Pre-order The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography.

Who the F**k Is That Guy? (2017)

Don’t know the name Michael Alago? Well, you’ve certainly heard of the acts this openly gay A&R executive worked with and signed over the years, including Metallica, White Zombie, Cyndi Lauper, Nina Simone, Tracy Chapman, and Misfits.

Alago finally gets his fabulous story told in this documentary that sees many of his old celebrity pals reflecting on what having him believe in their music meant to their lives.

Who the F**k Is That Guy? Trailer

Buy Who the F**k Is That Guy, or stream it if you don’t have Netflix, here.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, LGBTQ Nation and The Pride L.A. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.