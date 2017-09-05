Facebook post by ‘white’ GOP mayoral candidate ‘offensive to NC Republicans’
Updated: September 5, 2017 at 7:23 pm
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story
By Jim Morrill, The Charlotte Observer
The chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party Tuesday condemned a Facebook post from a Charlotte Republican candidate who listed one of her qualifications as being “white.”
“VOTE FOR ME!” mayoral candidate Kimberley Paige Barnette had posted. “REPUBLICAN & SMART, WHITE, TRADITIONAL.”
“Any suggestion that a candidate is more or less qualified for political office based on their skin color alone, is offensive to North Carolina Republicans and we condemn it,” GOP Chairman Robin Hayes said in a statement. “This type of suggestion has no place in our public discourse.”
Barnette, 53, has removed the post, which quickly went viral.
Barnette could not be reached Tuesday.
She’s running in the Sept. 12 primary against city council member Kenny Smith and Gary Dunn.
In a WTVI debate last month, Barnette criticized last September’s Charlotte protesters. She called the protests “an expression of Democratic behavior.”
Asked how the city could help its lower-income residents, Barnette said, “I don’t think we should encourage more lower-income people to (come to) Charlotte… We should attract higher-income people.”
Smith called Barnette “a fringe candidate.” He said her post “adds to the divisiveness we’ve seen. … She is boosting name ID with sort of absurd campaign tactics.”
It’s rare for a political party, especially a state party, to weigh in on a local primary. But Hayes suggested he had no choice.
“We believe that bringing people together starts with the Republican belief that government should deliver critical government services in a colorblind way,” he said, “and in a society that judges all people by the content of their character, rather than the color of their skin.’’
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
This article was originally published by The Charlotte Observer.
Related Posts
You can support independent, local LGBT media!
Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.
About the author: The Charlotte Observer is the largest daily newspaper in the Carolinas. CharlotteObserver.com is the most visited news and information website in the region. QNotes is proud to be a member of The Observer's Charlotte News Alliance.
Comments
Sean MartinSeptember 5, 2017 at 11:17 pm
Yeah, it must really suck for those NC Republicans to have their cover blown.